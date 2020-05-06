Google India’s website on Covid-19 related online security risks now available in regional languages

Google India has launched a new website focussed on Covid-19 related security risks which is now available in regional languages such as Marathi, Tamil, Telugu and Bangla.

The website is meant to inform users about online risks and scams during the Covid-19. It details the different types of scams that attackers are targeting users with along with tips to avoid the same.

Cyberthreats during Covid-19

“The Google Threat Analysis Group continuously monitors for sophisticated hacking activity, and their security systems have detected a range of new scams such as phishing emails posing as messages from charities and NGOs battling Covid-19, directions from “administrators” to employees working from home, and even notices spoofing healthcare providers,” Google said in an official statement.

Googles TAG has identified multiple malware and phishing scams around the Covid-19 pandemic.

“Google systems have spotted malware-laden sites that pose as sign-in pages for popular social media accounts, health organizations, and even official coronavirus maps,” Goole said.

During the past couple of weeks, the tech giant’s AI tools had flagged 18 million daily malware and phishing attempts related to Covid-19 across the globe, in addition to over 240 million Covid-related spam messages.

Covid-19 phishing and malware attempts

Google in April had also released a detail report of Covid-19 related email phishing scams. Most of these phishing emails are from miscreants impersonating authoritative government organizations like the World Health Organisation (WHO). These emails are sent under the guise of authority to collect funds or spread malware as the user clicks on links that are sent as “important information.”

These are meant to “solicit fraudulent donations or distribute malware. This includes mechanisms to distribute downloadable files that can install backdoors,” Google had said.

“With many of the Covid-19 related scams coming in the form of phishing emails, it’s important to pause and evaluate any Covid-19 related email before clicking any links or taking other action. Users should be wary of requests for personal information such as home addresses or bank details,” Google said.

According to Google’s report hackers are also attempting to target users with fake websites. Fake URLs that try to imitate authentic websites are often created adding extra words or letters to URL. Google advised users to check the URL’s validity by hovering over it (on desktop) or with a long press (on mobile) before clicking on suspicious links.

The tech giant said that it was able to block more than 99.9 per cent of spam, phishing, and malware. Besides, users are also alerted of these scams by Chrome’s built-in security system. For smartphones, Google said that its Google Play Protect scans billions of apps in Google Play to safeguard users against any such risks.

Google further said that it will continue to monitor evolving online security threats related to Covid-19 to keep users informed and aware of such risks.