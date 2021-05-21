Google is opening its first physical retail store

If you’ve ever wanted to be truly immersed in the world of Google, want no more: The company is opening its first physical retail store in New York City this summer.

Located at 15th and 9th Streets, the Chelsea location will host “an extensive selection of products made by Google,” including Nests, Pixel phones, Fitbit devices, and more.

Like any other tech product store, the Google store will also have its own experts on hand to help troubleshoot issues with Google products and host how-to demonstrations.

The company said in a blog post that its main motivation for opening the store is to let customers experience Google hardware before buying. However, recognizing that the pandemic has altered how most people shop, the Google store will also have handy pickup options and an online presence, now live at GoogleStore.com.

It’s honestly a little surprising that a physical Google store hasn’t existed until now, considering the plethora of competing Apple Stores. All I want to know is what catchy name Google will come up with for its resident experts. It better measure up to the Genius Bar.