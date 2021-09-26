Google is shutting down controversial data-sharing project with NHS

Many NHS trusts will end their use of the Streams medical app Sam Stephenson / Alamy Stock Photo

Google plans to shut down its controversial Streams app, which analysed medical record information and aimed to improve monitoring of vital signs and other tests to improve care.

The tech company’s AI subsidiary, DeepMind, first announced in February 2016 that it was working with the National Health Service (NHS) trusts to analyse patient data. The company intended to combine machine learning with bulk medical data to develop models that could predict or diagnose acute kidney injury.

But a New …