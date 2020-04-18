Google is working on developing its own smart debit card: Report

Google is developing physical and virtual debit cards under its own brand according to a report by TechCrunch.

Google is currently developing its own virtual debit and credit cards which will then be associated with specific checking accounts of users. Users can purchase things with a card, mobile phone or online.

Likely features

According to the report, the card will connect to a Google app that will allow users to monitor purchases, check account balance or lock their account.

The card will be co-branded. Other partners on the card will include CITI and Stanford Federal Credit Union, it said.

The payments card is likely to become the foundation of Google’s current digital payments solution, its Google Pay app to help the tech giant take on Apple. Apple currently has its own virtual payment solutions including Apple Pay and the Apple Card.

As of now, Google Pay allows one-on-one transactions between two accounts through virtual payment IDs that deposit the money directly into a user’s bank account.

Fintech solutions

The search giant has been working on fintech solutions for a while now. The Wall Street Journal in November 2019 had reported that Google was working on to check accounts to consumers under its project ‘Cache.’

In response to the TechCrunch report, Google had provided a similar statement that it had to WSJ. The company said that it was exploring partnerships with banks and credit unions in terms of offering smart checking accounts to consumers through Google Pay.

Its leading partners are Citi and Stanford Federal Credit Union. It will be sharing more details about this project in the coming months, the report said.

Google Pay had more than 67 million monthly active users in 2019.