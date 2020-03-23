Google launches dedicated Covid-19 search portal in India

Google has launched its dedicated search portal with Covid-19 related information including safety tips, important information and relevant contacts in India.

The search giant displays a snippet of the page with consolidated information right at the top of the search results when users search for ‘coronavirus’ or ‘Covid-19’ on both, desktop as well as mobile devices.

The portal was which was launched in the US on March 21 has now been extended to India. The information displayed in the section is divided into four tabs-overview, symptoms, prevention and treatments.

Depending on the location, users can see the link of the national government portal in the overview section. In India, the section displays a link to the official website of the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare. The website has detail information regarding the current status of the outbreak in the country along with the preventive measures taken by the government and relevant advisories to curb the spread of the outbreak.

The symptoms, prevention and treatment sections have detailed information regarding the same provided by the World Health Organization.

Google will be adding more information over time to its portal. It will soon include a carousel of Twitter accounts from local civic organisations and health authorities. It will also be adding detailed modules with statistics and a map that can help the status of Covid-19 prevalence in countries around the world according to its official blog post.