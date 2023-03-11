Google Launches Three Initiatives to Empower Women Entrepreneurs in Africa – TechEconomy

Advertisements







Google has marked International Women’s Day by unveiling three new initiatives to empower women entrepreneurs in Africa and equip them with the tools needed to succeed.

Among the initiatives is the Hustle Academy for Women-Led Businesses, the Google for Startups Accelerator Africa: Women Founders Cohort, and a social media campaign honoring influential women working in Africa’s technology sector.

The initiatives, according to the company, are in honor of International Women’s Day.

The head of the startup ecosystem for Africa, Folarin Aiayegbusi, commented on the initiatives, saying, “We are happy to announce the selected startups for the inaugural class of our Google for Startups Accelerator Africa: Women Founders Cohort.

These women are tackling some of Africa’s most pressing challenges, and we’re excited to support them as they build the future.”

Explaining, Google stated that its hustle academy is a boot camp-style training program designed to help entrepreneurs increase revenue, position themselves for investment, and build sustainable businesses for the future. It stated that it will host six women-focused cohorts of the hustle academy program in Kenya, Nigeria, and South Africa throughout March.

The firm further stated that it has selected 15 startups from Nigeria, and seven other African countries for the initiatives.

The Head of Communications, Google Africa, Dorothy Ooko, added, “At Google, we are committed to providing women entrepreneurs in Africa with access to funding, mentorship, and networking opportunities. Through our programs, we aim to bridge the gap and empower women to succeed in their respective fields.”

According to the firm, the startups selected for the Startups Accelerator Africa Women Founders Cohort include Afriwell Health (Congo), Alajo App (Nigeria), eWaka (Kenya), Farmer Lifeline (Kenya), Maxibuy (Nigeria), MosMos (Kenya), Gobeba (Kenya), Hepta Pay (Rwanda), Jem HR (South Africa), Kola Market (Ghana), Mipango (Tanzania), Smart Ikigega (Rwanda), Suitch (Cameroon), Tyms Africa (Nigeria), and Zydii (Kenya).







