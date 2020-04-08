Google Makes Stadia Gaming Service Free

Google is removing the $130 entry fee for its Stadia cloud gaming service indefinitely, the company said on Wednesday, making free high-end video games available to just about anyone with a computer during the coronavirus pandemic.

The move gives millions of people in 14 countries access to big-budget video games without spending hundreds of dollars on a gaming console or a powerful PC. With much of the world urged to stay at home during the virus outbreak, interest in playing video games has surged. The World Health Organization has been supporting a game industry initiative called #PlayApartTogether to encourage social distancing and gaming.

By making Stadia free now, Google is not only seizing a market opportunity but also trying to extend its lead in cloud gaming over rivals like Amazon, Microsoft and Nvidia, which are building their own platforms.

“Keeping social distance is vital, but staying home for long periods can be difficult and feel isolating,” Phil Harrison, Google’s vice president for Stadia, said in a blog post announcing the change. “Video games can be a valuable way to socialize with friends and family when you’re stuck at home.”