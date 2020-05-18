Google Meet crosses 50 million mark in Google Play Store downloads

Google’s video-conferencing tool Google Meet crosses the 50 million mark in downloads on Google’s Play Store, according to reports.

As per a report shared by App Brain, Google’s enterprise video-conferencing tool had recorded over 5 million installs at the beginning of March. The downloads had increased to 10 million in 20 days. As of Sunday, the app has registered over 50 million downloads.

The surge in usage comes as people across the globe had been mandated to stay at home amid shutdowns to curb the spread of Covid-19. Google had made its enterprise tool free for customers until September 30. It had also raised the call limit to 250 participants after making the tool free for its G-Suite and G-Suite for Education customers.

After September 30, the search giant will switch back to its 60 minute per call limit for users of the free version.

Vs Zoom

Google’s video conferencing tool is facing competition from tools such as Zoom which have garnered massive popularity among lockdown. Zoom had registered 300 daily meeting participants in April up from its 10 million participants back in December 2019.

India was the biggest market for Zoom in April in terms of downloads according to Sensor Tower data.

According to a report by GadgetsNow, the video-conferencing app was the most downloaded non-gaming app worldwide in April 2020 with about 131 million downloads.

Tech giant Facebook as well has recently introduced its video conferencing tool Messenger Rooms to one-up Zoom.

Facebook last week launched its Messenger Rooms globally, taking the feature live.

Messenger Rooms are joinable group video calls that can soon accommodate up to 50 people in a single call.

The company had announced the launch of its service last month citing the increased usage of video calls for creating the feature.