Google picks ASUS IoT to help scale its Coral edge AI platform

Google has picked ASUS IoT to help scale the manufacturing, distribution, and support of its Coral edge AI platform.

Coral was launched in 2019 with the goal of making edge AI more accessible. Google says that it’s witnessed strong demand since its launch – across industries and geographies – and needs a reliable partner able to help it scale.

ASUS IoT is a sub-brand of the wider ASUS brand that has decades of experience in global electronics manufacturing.

The sub-brand was the first partner to launch a Coral SoM (System-on-Module) product with the Tinker Edge T development board. Since then, ASUS IoT has integrated Coral accelerators into their intelligent edge computers and was first to release a multi Edge TPU device with the AI Accelerator PCIe Card.

In a blog post, Google wrote:

“We continue to be impressed by the innovative ways in which our customers use Coral to explore new AI-driven solutions. And now with ASUS IoT bringing expanded sales, support, and resources for long-term availability, our Coral team will continue to focus on building the next generation of privacy-preserving features and tools for neural computing at the edge.”

Google will remain in control of the Coral brand and product portfolio but ASUS IoT will become the primary channel for sales, distribution, and support.

ASUS IoT will work to make Coral available in more countries while Google focuses its efforts on “building the next generation of privacy-preserving features and tools for neural computing at the edge.”

