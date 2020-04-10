Google Pixel 4a Retail Packaging Leaks, Suggests Imminent Launch

With Google I/O 2020 being canceled, like most major tech conferences this year due to the COVID-19 pandemic, the launch of Pixel 4a has been uncertain. We’ve seen some alleged press renders and even heard of some of the speculated specifications of the device, but we still don’t have a concrete launch date.

A new report now suggests that there will be no Pixel 4a XL this time. The report further says that it has confirmed specifications of the Pixel 4a which was apparently set to launch on May 12 as per Google’s previous plan. In a separate leak, TechDroider has posted a photo that reveals the upcoming phone’s packaging, hinting that the handset should launch soon. Considering that the Pixel 4 never made it to India, we are assuming that Google will definitely try its best to push the more affordable option in the world’s second-largest smartphone market.

According to the latest leaks, expect the Pixel 4a to feature a 5.8-inch, 2340×1080 display with a punch hole on the top left, and a plastic body. It’ll be powered by a Snapdragon 730, along with Google’s custom Titan M security chip but no Pixel Neural Core that usually helps in image processing and AI tasks. The good news is that there’s going to be 6GB of RAM along with 64GB and 128GB storage options. The battery is said to be rated at 3,080 mAh, which is again not very impressive and don’t expect wireless charging. The camera will make use of a 12.2-megapixel sensor while the front camera will include an 8-megapixel sensor. Not the best camera specs, but you know how good Google’s camera software is. The handset is expected to launch at $399 (Rs 31,000 approx) which is similar to the Google Pixel 3a from last year.