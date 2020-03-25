Google Play Movies to Soon Offer Ad-Supported Free Movies Section, Will it Compete With Existing OTT Players

If you use an Android device, chances are you have an app called Google Play Movies that is just lying there, unused. Or perhaps you have seen the Movies section on the Google Play Store, but never bothered to actually try it out. Well that might change very soon.

The good folks over at XDA Developers have tinkered with version v4.18.37 of Google Play Movies and have found some interesting bits. Apparently Google is planning to introduce a new free-with-ads selection of movies. One of the strings of codes mentions “hundreds of movies, just a few ads,” which suggests that a large section of the app’s library might be offered under this new section.

As of now Google only offers users to rent or buy digital movies and TV shows individually. Unlike other video streaming services that allow you to pay a monthly fee to access all of their video content.

While the new updated feature is not available yet, expect it to roll out anytime as a server-side update following an announcement.Also, there is no clarity whether all or just a part of the app’s library will be available for free-with-ads. Nonetheless, this is a big change for the app and a strong move to finally compete against popular streaming services like Netflix, Amazon Prime Video and other popular video streaming platforms.