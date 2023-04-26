Google Releases Security LLM to Compete Microsoft’s GPT-4-based Copilot – TechEconomy

Google Cloud announced Google Cloud Security AI Workbench, a security platform powered by Sec-PaLM, a large language model (LLM) designed specifically for cybersecurity use cases.

The release comes at a time when more businesses are starting to test defensive generative AI use cases, part of an industry that MarketsandMarkets predicts will be worth $51.8 billion by 2028.

To help detect and contain malicious behavior and coordinate reaction measures, Sec-PaLM adapts the organization’s current PaLM model and processes Google’s confidential threat intelligence data alongside Mandiant’s frontline intelligence.

“Imagine a world where you know, as you’re generating your infrastructure, there’s an auto-generated security policy, security control, or security configuration that goes along with that,” Eric Doerr, VP of Engineering at Google Cloud, said.

“That’s one example that we’re working on that we think will be transformative in the world of security operations and security administration.”

One of the tools included as part of Google Cloud Security AI Workbench is VirusTotal Code Insight, which allows a user to import a script and analyze it for malicious behavior.

Microsoft is a significant rival experimenting with defensive generative AI use cases with Security Copilot, an AI assistant that processes threat signals and produces a textual summary of probable breach activity using GPT-4 and Microsoft’s proprietary data.

Other companies have also started experimenting with integrations that use generative AI to automate SOC operations, including cloud security provider Orca Security and Kubernetes security supplier ARMO.

However, Doerr argues that Google Cloud’s data sets it apart from existing security solutions that leverage generative AI.

“I think we have an unparalleled amount of data relative to security, to train the model to speak security very well,” Doerr said, pointing to the data gathered across the Google product ecosystem through Mandiant threat intelligence, Chrome, Gmail, and YouTube.

In addition, Doerr also notes that Google Cloud customers will be able to use the LLM as it is offered out-of-the-box or plug in their own data to refine the mode.







