Google’s PaLM-E robot selecting a bag of rice snacks Robotics at Google/TU Berlin

A robot from Google has achieved a level of wide-ranging capability that hasn’t been seen before. It can converse with you like a chatbot, answer questions about pictures and even get the right snacks for you from a drawer.

The robot uses a version of a language model called PaLM, which Google researchers first created last year. This is similar to the GPT-3 model that powers ChatGPT, but has more parameters – the number of variables that can be tweaked to …