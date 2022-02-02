Google sponsors Wagtail CMS's next-generation web content management experience

CHARLBURY, England, Feb. 2, 2022 /PRNewswire/ — Google is providing corporate sponsorship to support the development of a ‘next-generation’ page editor in Wagtail CMS, the open-source CMS, founded by Torchbox, and used by the UK NHS, NASA, Mozilla, and tens of thousands more organizations around the world.

Olly Willans, Torchbox Creative Director, says: “Wagtail’s new page editor will set a new standard for large-scale CMS platforms. Having Google support the development effort is fantastic, and we look forward to rolling this out for the Wagtail community.”

Wagtail’s strong security standards are just one of the reasons Google utilizes the open-source CMS for some of their flagship sites like blog.google and creators.google. When Google saw the roadmap of enhancements ahead for Wagtail, they realized how much their team will benefit and decided to provide $150,000 of corporate sponsorship to accelerate the development effort.

Paul Bakaus, Google’s Senior Staff Creator Advocate, says: “Google is a firm believer in open source software and over the years has benefited greatly from Wagtail. We look forward to see how our contribution is going to accelerate the next generation of Wagtail.”

The new page editor includes a raft of new features to improve collaboration and workflow as well as tools to help editors create more effective, findable, and accessible content. As Wagtail is an open-source project, once the new features and enhancements have been developed and rolled back into the core Wagtail project, all Wagtail users will reap the benefits for free.

Phil Dexter, Torchbox’s Wagtail Product Director, adds: “A key pillar of our vision is for Wagtail to be a delight for editors to use. This enhancement is a huge step forward and we can’t wait to get started.”

The first release is scheduled to be available in Wagtail 2.18 in August 2022.

Read more about the Future of Editing in Wagtail CMS.

Follow @Wagtail and the project Github discussion board for updates of this project.

Notes to Editor:

Wagtail is the leading open source Python based CMS, founded by digital agency Torchbox.

