Google Stadia for Free: YouTube Premium Subscribers Get 3 Months Stadia Pro for Free

Google has reportedly started gifting three months of Stadia Pro to YouTube Premium members via email. At the moment, it appears that all reports are coming from YouTube Premium subscribers in the UK. The trial will also be available for existing Premium members in the US, reports 9To5Google.

As of right now only some members are getting access to the Stadia Pro gift. Google is working towards adding features including the highly-anticipated free tier, YouTube streaming, family game sharing to Stadia soon. Recently, Google Stadia received an update, bringing it to version 2.7, and introducing a few minor tweaks to the user interface.

The search engine giant has also confirmed that new buyers of the Chromecast Ultra devices will be offered a three-month “Pro Pass” trial of Stadia’s Pro tier. Game streaming is yet to take off as an industry, even as movies and audio streaming traffic increase in significant surges during the period of coronavirus-imposed lockdown.

However, the burgeoning industry is considered to only be at its nascent, with teething issues such as network stability, inconsistencies, graphics performance, gaming interface and more yet to improve. It is for this reason that technology giants such as Google, Microsoft and Sony are already prepping the ground to rival each other in this industry.

(With inputs from IANS)