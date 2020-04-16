Google to roll out a kids section within Google PlayStore

Google on Wednesday announced the addition of a new kids section on its Google Play Store, with a range of “Teacher Approved” apps. The feature is meant to make it easier for families to find appropriate apps for kids that have been approved by educators on Google Play.

The section will contain apps that have been approved by teachers based on factors such as age-appropriateness, and what it is trying to teach children, The Verge reported.

The apps will meet the necessary requirements under Google’s “Designed for Families” programme and will be vetted by over 200 teachers across the US, TechCrunch reported.

The apps also need to meet certain data protection and data privacy requirements set by the government in terms of data collection and ad targeting, along with the types of ads that are displayed to children.

The app was originally scheduled for launch later this year. However, as kids across the globe are mandated to learn from home amid global shutdown owing to the Covid-19 pandemic, the search giant is advancing the roll out for its “Teacher Approved” apps section on its app store as per The Verge’s report.

The new Kids section will be rolled out in the US initially over the next few days. Google is expecting to launch the feature internationally in the coming months.

Google has also recently released a few tips for educators “teaching from home” to help educators in facilitating remote learning.