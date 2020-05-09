Google will soon let users make group calls in Google Duo on Chrome

Google will soon enable group calls for the web version of its chat app, Google Duo, the search giant said on Friday.

“In the coming weeks, you’ll be able to make group calls with Duo on the web, starting as a preview on Chrome, alongside a new layout that lets you see more people at the same time,” Humberto Castaneda, Product Manager, Google Duo said in a blog post.

Similar to Google’s other tools that allow video conferencing, uses will be able to invite other users with a Google account on the call using a link.

Google last month had increased the limit for group calls on Google Duo from eight to twelve members.

Besides this, the search giant has also announced a new ‘family mode’ for its chat app. Users can enable the famil mode from the menu by tapping on the ‘Family’ button.

The mode lets users doodle on video calls and add AR effects to their calls.

Google will hide the mute and end call buttons as users enter the family mode to avoid “accidental mutes or hang-ups.”

In addition to bringing masks and effects to Duo’s family mode,Google is also adding these features to one-on-one video calls on Android and iOS starting this week with a Mother’s Day effect, Castaneda said.