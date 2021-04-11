Google’s 2020 Pixel Buds are now on sale after the new version leaked

All products featured here are independently selected by our editors and writers.If you buy something through links on our site, Mashable may earn an affiliate commission.

SAVE $14.02: Typically $179, Google’s 2020 Pixel Buds are on sale at Walmart for just $164.98 as of April 9 — a savings of about 8%.

Deal-finding pro tip: If a manufacturer is coming out with a new version of a product, always check around to see if the current version got cheaper. We’ve seen sales like that play out at online retailers many a time before with hot-ticket items like the Apple iPad Pro, Apple Watches, and Samsung’s The Frame. And guess what? It’s happening again with the 2020 Google Pixel Buds just days after the brand accidentally leaked an image of their apparent successors in a marketing email. (Whoopsies.)

As of April 9, you could score a “Clearly White” pair of the current Pixel Buds at Walmart for only $164.98 — that’s just under $15 off their usual retail price of $179, or a savings of around 8%. Not too shabby.

Released about a year ago as the Big G’s answer to the standard (non-Pro) AirPods, these wireless earbuds actually manage to eclipse their Apple rival in a few ways: “I gotta say, Google has Apple beat on looks and comfort,” Mashable tech reporter Alex Perry wrote in this 4/5-star Pixel Buds review, adding that they matched the AirPods’ all-day battery life and worked equally well with iOS and Android.

Fingers crossed that Google’s got active noise cancellation and improved adaptive sound in the works for its next-gen Pixel Buds — those are the main areas where the current version falls short. But at such a reasonable price point, we really can’t complain too much.

