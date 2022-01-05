Google’s acquisition of Siemplify reflects its zeal to enhance cybersecurity

Tech giant, Google, has acquired Israeli security orchestration, automation and response startup, Siemplify.

The move by Google shows its consciousness to enhance cybersecurity globally, in this time of speedily increasing digital transformation.

Siemplify, sharing the same vision with Google and enabling security teams collect and manage large amounts of data, will now be integrated into the Google Cloud platform to help companies better manage their threat response.

In a time when cyberattacks are rapidly growing in both frequency and sophistication, there’s never been a better time to bring these two companies together. “We both share the belief that security analysts need to be able to solve more incidents with greater complexity while requiring less effort and less specialised knowledge. With Siemplify, we will change the rules on how organisations hunt, detect, and respond to threats,” Google wrote.

Ultimately, the goal is to build an intuitive, efficient security operations workflow around planet-scale security telemetry, which will further realise Google Cloud’s vision of a modern threat management stack that empowers customers to go beyond typical security event and information management (SIEM), as well as extended detection and response (XDR) tooling, enabling better detection and response at the speed and scale of modern environments.

Speaking on the acquisition, Amos Stern, CEO at Siemplify said: “We’re excited to join Google Cloud and build on the success we’ve had in the market helping companies address growing security threats.”

“Together with Chronicle’s rich security analytics and threat intelligence, we can truly help security professionals transform the security operations center to defend against today’s threats.”

Google plans to invest in security orchestration, automation and response capabilities with Siemplify’s cloud services as its foundation and the team’s talent leading the way. “Our intention is to integrate Siemplify’s capabilities into Chronicle in ways that help enterprises modernise and automate their security operations.”

