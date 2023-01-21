Jimmys Post

Google’s AI is best yet at answering medical and health questions

Google has built an AI that can answer medical questions. However, it’s not as good as a human doctor and the company says it cannot yet perform safely in the real world

By Jeremy Hsu

Google has built the best artificial intelligence yet for answering medical questions. The Med-PaLM AI can answer multiple-choice questions from medical licensing exams and common health queries on search engines with greater accuracy than any previous AI and almost as well as human doctors.

Alan Karthikesalingam and his colleagues at Google first started working with an AI the company developed called PaLM, which was trained on a wide range of text types, including online documents, books and Wikipedia, …

