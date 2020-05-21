Jimmys Post

GOP Consultant Predicts ‘Next Big Campaign Fight’ Of The Coronavirus Era

Longtime Republican consultant Mike Murphy on Wednesday predicted what he believes will become the “next big campaign fight” during the coronavirus pandemic.

Murphy, a vocal critic of President Donald Trump, told MSNBC’s Ari Melber it will center on the upcoming Democratic and Republican conventions.

“Donald Trump needs a room full of adoring supporters,” said Murphy, who worked with the late Arizona Sen. John McCain, 2016 candidate Jeb Bush and a host of other prominent Republicans during his three decades in politics.

“That’s going to be tough in the pandemic era, even as we slowly start to open up as the numbers get better,” Murphy continued. “So, my guess is that will be the next big campaign fight over the Democrats saying ‘We’re being savvy over public safety while you’re putting cops and first responders at risk by trying to put 10,000 people in an arena in Charlotte.’”

Melber suggested the convention contrast would “shape up to be a political, cultural debate of epic, symbolic proportion.” 

Check out the segment above.

 

