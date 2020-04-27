GOP Governor Warns Trump: Stop Spreading ‘Misinformation’ About Coronavirus

Maryland Gov. Larry Hogan (R) is urging Donald Trump to be more careful about what he says just days after the president claimed that light and disinfectant injected into the body could be possible treatments for the coronavirus infection.

“This has been important to me from day one, about communicating very clearly on the facts, because people listen to these press conferences,” Hogan said on “This Week” on Sunday.

Hogan said people listen to his own news conferences as governor so they certainly pay attention when Trump speaks.

“I think when misinformation comes out, or you just say something that pops in your head, it does send a wrong message,” he said.

One result of Trump’s comments: The Maryland Emergency Management Agency received hundreds of calls from people asking about Clorox or any other cleaning products. The agency then had to send a message warning “that under no circumstances should any disinfectant product be administered into the body through injection, ingestion or any other route.”