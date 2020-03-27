GOP Governors Resist Calls To Shutter Businesses As Coronavirus Spreads

President Donald Trump’s flailing, half-hearted and haphazard response to the novel coronavirus outbreak has put governors on the frontlines of the crisis, forcing them to commit to the sort of dramatic measures the president hasn’t. Many governors have stepped up and announced closures to slow the spread of the virus, as top health experts advise. But some state leaders, most of them Republicans, have instead followed Trump’s lead, especially when it comes to his desire to open businesses in an effort to limit the economic damage caused by the pandemic. Although the specific directives differ, most states have now ordered most of their nonessential businesses, including most retail companies, to temporarily close in an effort to combat the spread of the coronavirus. The vast majority of those that haven’t yet closed businesses are governed by Republicans ― many of whom have closed bars and limited capacity at restaurants but have otherwise left the decision to shut down businesses largely to local officials and individual owners themselves.



ASSOCIATED PRESS A closed sign hangs in the window of a shop in Portsmouth, N.H., due to coronavirus, March 25, 2020. Most of the restaurant and retail businesses in the city have closed, with some offering takeout or pick-up orders, due to the virus outbreak. (AP Photo/Charles Krupa)

The outbreak overwhelmingly hit blue states first. But since then, it’s spread to every state in the nation, and the United States now has more confirmed cases than any country in the world. The governors who haven’t locked down businesses have differing versions of the same explanation: In South Carolina, which has fewer than 500 confirmed cases, Gov. Henry McMaster said closures aren’t yet necessary, even as some cities implemented their own. In other states, governors have been slower to act because they appear to have bought into Trump’s early view that the response to the virus was driven by hysteria rather than legitimate worry. Still others explicitly argued that the cost of shutting businesses outweighs the benefits. Texas Lt. Gov. Dan Patrick even went so far as to suggest that many elderly people would gladly sacrifice their lives in order to keep the economy running. As the virus continues to spread across the country, and especially across the South, the cost of such foot-dragging could be devastating if the governors’ risky bet that COVID-19 isn’t as deadly or as widespread as public health officials have warned doesn’t pay off. Many of the states in which governors have responded meagerly to the crisis are the most vulnerable to massive and rapid virus outbreaks, thanks to their large elderly populations, poor overall public health quality among their residents, and other factors, including lower health insurance rates, a lack of access to quality care, or statewide medical systems that may be quickly overrun. Florida is a prime example. While New York is currently experiencing the worst outbreak of any state in the country, public health experts have increasingly warned that the epicenter could soon shift to Florida ― in part because it has nearly 4 million residents over the age of 65, making it particularly vulnerable to the virus. Florida has roughly 2,700 confirmed cases, a relatively low number on a per capita basis. Experts have suggested, however, that the outbreak in Florida may already be much worse than assumed, given that the state hasn’t conducted as many tests as New York or other hard-hit states, and that some hospitals have had to stop testing because they lack supplies. But Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis resisted calls to shutdown nonessential businesses, arguing that because the majority of the state’s cases are concentrated in Miami, it doesn’t make sense to take statewide action.