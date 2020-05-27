GOP Group Gives Trump A Harsh Reminder Of His Biggest Coronavirus Blunder

A group of conservative critics of President Donald Trump is out with a stark new video highlighting the growing death toll due to the coronavirus pandemic.

And it puts one of the president’s most infamous falsehoods about the disease into a harsh spotlight.

Trump in February predicted that the country’s 15 infections at the time “within a couple of days is going to be down to close to zero.”

Now, the anti-Trump Lincoln Project ― a group launched last year by conservative attorney George Conway and GOP strategists Rick Wilson, Steve Schmidt and John Weaver, among others ― uses that phrase at the center of its video: