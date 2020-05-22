GOP Senate Nominee ‘Literally Physically In Tears’ After Campaign Retracts QAnon Support

The Republican nominee for Oregon’s U.S. Senate seat is a staunch supporter of QAnon and is fighting against her own campaign to promote the dangerous conspiracy network.

Insurance agent Jo Rae Perkins won the GOP nomination by a landslide earlier this week to run against Sen. Jeff Merkley, a Democrat. Part of her voter appeal might be her belief in QAnon, a right-wing conspiracy that claims President Donald Trump is involved in stopping a pedophile network of Satan-worshipping cannibals who have infiltrated every level of government and the mass media.