GOP Voters Rebuke Trump’s Coronavirus Response In New Video

GOP voters call out President Donald Trump’s haphazard and widely criticized response to the coronavirus pandemic in a new ad released Friday by the anti-Trump conservative group Republicans for the Rule of Law.

“Even though I’ve been a Republican all my life, I can’t support Trump and his response to the coronavirus is exactly why,” five “real Republican voters” from Pennsylvania, Michigan and Arizona take turns saying in the 33-second clip.

“He told us this infection would just go away, even as it ripped across other countries,” the voters continue. “He’s been lying to us about available testing. He has squandered the one advantage that America had: time to prepare.”

“He says he puts America first, but it’s clear he only knows how to put Trump first,” they conclude. “This is a crisis, and we need real leadership. Donald Trump is incapable of it.”

Check out the clip here: