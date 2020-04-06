Gopi Chand donates Rs. 26 lakh to fight COVID-19 pandemic

India’s chief national badminton coach Pullela Gopi Chand donated Rs. 11 lakh to the Prime Minister’s Relief Fund here on Monday.

Gopi Chand also contributed Rs. 10 lakh to the Telangana Chief Minister’s Relief Fund and another Rs 5 lakh to Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister’s Relief Fund.



“I deem it a responsibility to join the Government efforts to combat the dreaded Coronavirus. At the same time I appeal to every citizen to strictly follow the guidelines by staying indoor to curb this menace,” he said.

For the record, Gopi has been conducting online training sessions via mobile app during the ongoing lockdown to ensure the players maintain minimum physical fitness levels and also stay in touch with the sport with some shadow and wall practices.