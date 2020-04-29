Gordon Ramsay pictured jumping a red light during bike ride

Gordon Ramsay was caught jumping a red light during a recent bike ride close to his second home in Cornwall on Sunday.

The celebrity chef, 53, was riding through the junction in dashcam footage from an annoyed local obtained by The Sun, with residents accusing him of ‘nearly causing an accident.’

Gordon has been plagued by controversy since he arrived at his £4.4 million second home in Cornwall in mid-March as many residents accused him of bringing the coronavirus with him from London.

Caught out: Gordon Ramsay was spotted jumping a red light during a recent bike ride close to his second home in Cornwall on Sunday

In the footage, Gordon joins two others in cycling down a country lane, with only one of them stopping to wait at a red light.

As the light changes and the car drives along, they eventually catch up with the cyclists, the end of the footage reveals that it is Gordon.

The footage was filmed while Gordon was attempting the 26.2-mile challenge.

Shocking: The celebrity chef was riding through the junction in dashcam footage from an annoyed local obtained by The Sun , with residents accusing him ‘nearly causing an accident’

An upset local went onto tell The Sun: ‘ ‘I was delivering some shopping to my daughter and this t**t decides to go through a red light at Trewornan Bridge.

‘Very nearly could have been a nasty accident as a car was coming the other way who had to slam on his brakes!’

‘I didn’t realise it was him at first he was travelling with another man and a lady. The other man also went through the red light, but the lady stopped at the red light.’

Ramsay has since insisted the claims are untrue. MailOnline has contacted his representatives for further comment.

Good cause: The star has completed two extensive cycles while staying in the area and celebrated completing his latest route with a post on social media

The star has completed two extensive cycles while staying in the area and celebrated completing his latest route with a post on social media.

He shared a snap of himself posing alongside his bike in red and black Lycra after finishing his latest ride.

He had one-year-old son Oscar, who looked suitably unimpressed, tucked under his arm in an adorable blue baby-grow with matching booties.

Ramsay captioned the image: ‘Sunday funday 26.2 miles DONE!

‘Thinking about all those charities missing out on today’s London marathon, trust me we will make up for in October especially with my little mascot @oscarjramsay @huubdesign #gosh #gordonandtanaramsayfoundation #returnstronger.’

Keeping fit: He’s also risked further umbrage from his neighbours after heading out on a 22 mile cycle ride around Cornwall

Taking it easy: The Hell’s Kitchen star shared a series of clips overlooking Towan Beach in Newquay last weekend as he stopped for a rest before cycling the 11 miles back home

He already risked neighbours taking further umbrage after sharing a snapshot of himself heading out on a separate bike ride the weekend prior.

He captioned the image: ‘What a bike ride today, hills galore and some stunning country side thank you @huubdesign for the best gear and of course the ferrari of bikes @iamspecialized @iamspecialized_road Ps Deano I’m going to kick your a**e in the next tri [sic]’

The Hell’s Kitchen star then shared a series of clips overlooking Towan Beach in Newquay as he stopped for a rest before cycling the 11 miles back home.

Ramsay’s post sparked some annoyed comments online, as one follower remarked: ‘Stay at home’, whilst another added ‘hope you only went for 1 hour’.

As someone responded, ‘course not! Apparently it doesn’t apply to everyone’, the commenter quipped back, ‘yeah celebrity’s are better than us so they can do what they want’.

Another follower then joked: ‘make sure you don’t get caught by the neighbours’.

Here we go again: It comes after Gordon provoke further outrage by fronting a new Stay at Home advert, despite ferrying his entire family from London to their second home in Cornwall

It comes after Gordon provoke further outrage by fronting a new Stay at Home advert, despite ferrying his entire family from London to their second home in Cornwall.

Appearing from home in a new YouTube campaign on Wednesday, Ramsay, 53, urged fans to remain behind closed doors and try some of his recipes until current restrictions are lifted.

‘Hi, I’m Gordon Ramsay. Now in order to stop this dreadful virus, we need to stay at home,’ he told viewers.

‘What do we do? Let’s cook along together. I’ve got loads of exciting recipes on my YouTube channel. Have fun and thank you.’

Stay at home: Appearing from home in a new YouTube campaign on Wednesday he urged fans to remain behind closed doors and try some of his recipes until current restrictions are lifted

However the video left some people unimpressed, with one raging: ‘Just a quick reminder that appearing on the youtube “stay at home #WithMe” campaign while actually being at your holiday home in Cornwall, putting locals at risk and disobeying government advice, makes you a massive f***ing hypocrite.’ [sic]

While a second fumed: ‘Not the best person to highlight this. He literally ignored lockdown and moved his family to Cornwall and isn’t paying his staff….’

A third added: ‘Stay home and cook no sorry sod off on holiday to Cornwall during a pandemic. He has lost my respect. I’d rather cook with Gino de campo.’ [sic]

Not happy: However the video left some people unimpressed, and they were quick to air their grievances on Twitter

Whilst the UK stays in lockdown to slow the spread of COVID-19, the government advice is to ‘stay local and use open spaces near to your home where possible – do not travel unnecessarily’.

Other advice is to ‘make use of your garden for exercise and fresh air’.

Whilst there is no official guidance on how long people should be going outside to exercise, last month, Michael Gove advised that walks should be limited for an hour, and jogging for 30 minutes.

Controversy: The Hell’s Kitchen star has faced huge backlash from neighbours who claimed he’s ‘brought coronavirus to them’ during the lockdown

Last month, Ramsay was heavily criticised by his Cornish neighbours who claimed he had ‘brought the virus with him’ after moving his family to the mansion during the pandemic.

The anger is somewhat confused, however, as the chef and his family retreated to their second home at the start of the lockdown, which is not against the government’s rules.

This comes after Ramsay made a thinly-veiled dig at the Cornish locals who have berated him for relocating his family – by heaping praise on a kindly neighbour.

Close family: Ramsay has relocated to Cornwall with his family – daughter Megan, 22, twins Jack and Holly, 20, daughter Matilda, 18, and wife Tana, 45 (from left to right)

The chef received a delivery of fresh asparagus, left by a local on his doorstep with a hand-written note, which read: ‘A little gift from the fields across your house.’

‘Now what a lovely, beautiful, generous little gift,’ he said. ‘C’mon, seriously, that’s literally growing in the back of my garden. Now that’s what I call love thy neighbour, see?

‘That’s how you look after each other across these difficult times. There you go. I’m sure one local will whinge about the asparagus!’

Ramsay also made a playful reference to backlash he’s faced by offering his disgruntled neighbours a burger after completing a 10-minute challenge on Instagram Live.

In the live stream, he revealed he would be taking part in a 10 minute challenge, and if he didn’t complete preparing a burger in that time, he would donate £10,000 to NHS charities.

Displaying the finished product to his followers, he explained: ‘I’m not going to eat this. I’m going to give it to the neighbours next door. Hopefully that might put a smile on their face.’

Despite the perceived olive branch Ramsay has been targeted by local residents on social media, with many accusing him of ‘flouting government regulations’ when he made the decision to move his family from London to their beachfront mansion.

Funny: Ramsay made a playful reference to backlash he’s faced for spending the coronavirus lockdown at his second £4m home in Cornwall by offering his neighbours a burger

One raged: ‘Don’t you realise that by doing that you’ve possibly brought the virus with you and because Cornwall is not your main residence, if you and your family get sick you will place yet more strain on an already fragile infrastructure.

‘I’m reporting you to the police. What you’ve done is against the law and I hope they force you back to London.’

Another shared: ‘Surely the police should be knocking on Gordon Ramsay’s door and escorting him back to London’.

A third wrote: ‘Good to hear that Gordon Ramsay too doesn’t think the rules apply to him, and has apparently moved himself and his family to his luxury second home in Cornwall. Makes you wonder why the police is not doing anything.’ (sic)

Off he goes! The TV chef cooked the delicious dish on Instagram Live, before running to offer the dish to neighbours outside his house, shouting: ‘Love thy neighbour!’

Others appear to be out for blood – with one shopper seen berating the chef for parking his car outside a local store.

The seething local confronted Ramsay about the way the car was parked and the size of it. The Hell’s Kitchen star kept his cool throughout.

The man then walked off and Gordon got into his car clutching a small bag of shopping and a coffee.

While people with second homes are not allowed to travel back and forth, choosing one home and sitting out the lockdown in it is not against official advice.

A friend of the family told MailOnline: ‘The family see Cornwall as their family home when the kids are back from uni and Gordon back from filming around the world it’s where they spend all their family time together.

‘They’ve been spending time there for 10 years and Jack actually lives in the house there full time too. Most of their neighbours are so welcoming and they love being part of the community.

‘They’ve been following the government advice along with the rest of the country since they arrived on March 20th and the campaign against them is hurtful and unnecessary at a time when we should all be coming together and supporting each other.’