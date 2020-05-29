Gordon Ramsay reopens one of his London restaurants for takeaway BBQ after lockdown ‘nightmare’

He has come under fire for spending lockdown at his second home in Cornwall.

But Gordon Ramsay delighted his fans with the surprise announcement that one of his restaurants is reopening.

The celebrity chef, 53, announced on Thursday evening that The Narrow in Limehouse, London, is returning as a takeaway BBQ restaurant.

‘Exciting news’: Gordon Ramsay announced one of his London restaurants will be reopening for takeaway BBQ

The TV personality said on his Instagram stories: ‘I’ve got some really exciting news.

‘I know this lockdown has been an absolute nightmare for all of us but tomorrow at midday we’re going to open for an amazing barbecue down on The Thames at The Narrow.

‘It’s in the Limehouse Link, a beautiful setting but more importantly, honestly, a long time coming.’

Gordon is remaining in Cornwall for the reopening, his representative told MailOnline.

Exciting: The Narrow in Limehouse will be open for takeaway burgers and drinks as lockdown measures are slowly being eased

Tough times: The celebrity chef said lockdown has been an ‘absolute nightmare’ for everyone

Tasty: Locals will be able to sample the popular restaurant’s delicious burgers on their new adapted menu

It comes after the Hell’s Kitchen star’s interview with Kelly Clarkson was crashed by his son Oscar in adorable fashion on Thursday.

The chef, spoke to the singer via video chat in a clip from her US chat show, leaving her cooing over the tot, 13 months, and admitting she’s already struggling with ‘baby fever’ during lockdown.

In the interview Gordon’s wife Tana, 45, also admitted that she already wants another child, taking even the Hell’s Kitchen star himself by surprise.

Sweet: Gordon Ramsay’s interview with Kelly Clarkson was crashed by his son Oscar, 13 months, in adorable fashion on Thursday

In a clip from the interview posted to The Kelly Clarkson Show YouTube channel, Kelly was delighted to see little Oscar as Gordon brought him into the interview.

She admitted that even as a mother-of-two – along with two stepchildren from her husband Brandon Blackstock’s previously relationship – she already wanted to expand her family.

Kelly gushed: ‘Oh my gosh! Do not do this to me,’ she said. ‘I so want another child, and my husband is like, ‘No! We have four!”

The former American Idol star has daughter River, five, and son Remy, four, and a stepdaughter and stepson.

Heart-warming: The chef left the singer leaving her cooing over his little boy and admitting she’s already struggling with ‘baby fever’ during lockdown.

Kelly confessed she was plagued with ‘baby fever’ that wasn’t helped by seeing Gordon’s little boy, saying: ‘You get baby fever when you see them and you’re like, ”Oh, I miss the chubby little legs and the little face”.’

Gordon – who has faced backlash for isolating at his £4 million second home in Cornwall with his family – has five children with wife Tana.

The couple also have Megan, 22, twins Holly and Jack, 20, and Matilda, 18.

Shocked: In the interview Gordon’s wife Tana also admitted that she already wants another child, taking even the Hell’s Kitchen star himself by surprise

During the interview Gordon also brought the camera over to his wife Tana in the kitchen, who made the surprise confession she already wants another child.

She told Kelly: ‘I want another one too And I’ve had five! It’s crazy.’

This news left even Gordon shocked, as he turned to her saying in disbelief: ‘Six? What? Seriously?’ he said.

Gordon then turned the camera to show Oscar happily sat in the kitchen playing with saucepans, leaving Kelly squealing with delight.

Scenic: Gordon has faced backlash for isolating at his £4 million second home in Cornwall with his wife Tana and their five children during the coronavirus pandemic

Close family: The star relocated with his family – daughter Megan, 22, twins Jack and Holly, 20, daughter Matilda, 18, and wife Tana (from left to right)

Tranquil: The chef recently shared a glimpse of the stunning beach settings around his second home as he enjoyed a Bank Holiday stroll

Gordon has angered locals after relocating his family to their second home during the outbreak as the Government urged Britons not to travel from hotspots to the countryside.

Meanwhile, Gordon has taken out loans to shore up his restaurant empire which has been shuttered by the coronavirus lockdown, it was revealed last week.

He has registered charges with Barclays against 16 companies, which includes those managing some of his Michelin star outlets, according to the Sun.

The loans will provide a lifeline to companies which manage some of the TV chef’s flagship eateries, such as London’s Savoy Grill and Petrus.