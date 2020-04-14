Got a Sweet Tooth? Try This Simple Recipe to Bake a Cake

We all are trying to deal with the coronavirus outbreak in our own ways. During the lockdown, people are coming up with new methods to bust stress.

Having something sweet and baking are both often seen as ways to loosen up a little.

What if we tell you that we have found an easy way to beat your quarantine blues and satiate your sugary desires?

With a few basic ingredients from your kitchen, you can bake a cake. The recipe is quick and simple.

Ingredients

1. Crispy chocolate chip cookies (a bagful)

2. Milk (1 and 1/2 cup)

3. Baking powder (2 tsp)

4. Nutella

5. Chocolate chips

6. Cocoa powder

Note: You can include or exclude materials depending on preference and availability. Experiment is the key

Process:

— Use a blender to grind the cookies to fine powder measuring up to 3 cups

— Add baking powder, this will prevent it from staying flat and give your dessert the required elevation

— Mix the dry ingredients thoroughly

— Make sure to warm the milk before introducing it to you mixture as it hydrates the composition

— Keep mixing consistently and do not try to rush the milk for your batter

— Add some chocolate chips and cocoa powder in case you want to boost the flavour

— Pour the batter into a greased pan lined with parchment paper

— Place the vessel into a pre-heated oven for 15 minutes at 170 degree Celsius or 340 Fahrenheit. Do not over bake.

Step 10: Allow the cake to cool for 5 minutes and then overturn. The cake should be super soft and slightly moist.

Optional: You may use Nutella spread to layer the top of your cake

Follow @News18Movies for more

Support the daily wage earners who have been hit the hardest by the COVID-19 crisis. Click here to contribute to the cause. #IndiaGives

The daily News18 Coronavirus COVID-19 newsletter – Get your copy here.

Subscribe to News18 Daybreak. Follow us on Twitter,

Instagram,

Facebook,

Telegram,

TikTok and on

YouTube