Gov. Andrew Cuomo teases his brother Chris as he does live Zoom call with his family on Mother’s Day

New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo insisted he’s the ‘favorite son’ in a jab at his brother, Chris Cuomo, and their siblings in live Zoom call during his daily press briefing on Mother’s Day.

On Sunday, Cuomo took a brief step back from updating New Yorkers on the pandemic to take claim his role as 88-year-old Matilda Cuomo’s favorite child.

The Cuomo family joined together for a live Zoom call during the press conference. Matilda was featured on one TV screen and two of his daughters, Cara and Mariah, were on the other.

‘This is going to be over…and then you can spend more time with me. I know I am your favorite. I know you don’t want to say that because Maria is there,’ Cuomo said, mentioning his sister Maria Cuomo.

Gov. Andrew Cuomo (left) wished Matilda Cuomo (right) a Happy Mother’s Day on Sunday during a press briefing

‘But we’ll get to spend time together and look back at this and we’ll say we’re all the better for it,’ he added.

Cuomo spent the remainder of the heartwarming call praising his mother.

‘Today is not really just day 71,’ Cuomo said, referring to how long New York has been on lockdown. ‘Today is Mother’s Day and that dwarfs all else.’

Pictured: Matilda (left) and daughters Cara and Mariah (right) tuning in for a family Zoom call on Sunday

He added that Matilda his father was stern, but his mother was ‘pure love.’

‘My mother has always been pure love. Just pure sweetness, pure goodness, pure affirmation, unconditional love,’ Cuomo said.

‘No matter what I did. No matter how stupid I was, and I can be pretty stupid. ‘

‘I love you so, so much and wish I was with you, but I can’t be because I love you,’ Cuomo said to his mother.

Cara, the oldest daughter of Cuomo and former wife Kerry Kennedy, shared a cute story about her grandmother meeting the pope.

Cara Kenned-Cuomo (far right) shared a story about Matilda meeting a pope and being told ‘la familia’

Michaela Cuomo (left) praised Matilda (right) for being a ‘good role model’ for Cuomo and his siblings

‘Happy Mother’s Day Grandma. I was just thinking today about this story that I love hearing you tell about how you met this Pope,’ she said.

‘…And how he looked you in the eye, took your hand in his and he said ‘la familia.’ I think he really captured your spirit. Thank you so much for teaching us what the meaning of family is, both from our own little group to the family of New York.’

Michaela Cuomo, Cuomo’s youngest daughter who was in attendance at the press conference, said her grandmother was a ‘great role model’ for Cuomo and his siblings

Cuomo (left) said of his mother: ‘ ‘My mother has always been pure love. Just pure sweetness, pure goodness, pure affirmation, unconditional love’

Cuomo took another goodhearted jab his younger brother, Chris Cuomo, in a cute Mother’s Day message on Twitter.

Earlier this morning, Cuomo kicked off Mother’s Day with a social media post that simultaneously teased Chris and celebrated Matilda.

‘Happy Mother’s Day, Mom,’ he wrote. ‘Love this photo of you with your favorite son…and Chris Cuomo.’

Chris hasn’t responded to his brother’s light dig, but instead shared his own Mother’s Day message praising both Matilda and his wife.

Gov. Andrew Cuomo (left) wished his mother Matilda Cuomo (center) a Happy Mother’s Day and took a quick jab at Chris Cuomo (right)

Cuomo, the oldest sibling, suggested he was their mother’s favorite son instead of Chris Cuomo

‘Two women have shaped me to this point more than any other influences in my life,’ he wrote in Instagram.

‘Yes, I had a great pop, loving siblings and now three jewels from God and the awesome love and sense of purpose that comes with children…but…my mother showed me what love was in action; sacrificing the self for your spouse and kids and even a righteous cause; how to say less when angry and do more when it is needed.’

He added that Matilda told him to marry Cristina Cuomo in the midst of the horrific September 11, 2001 attacks.

Chris Cuomo (right) shared an Instagram post where he applauded his mother, Matilda (center), and his wife, Cristina Cuomo (left)

‘And mama told me to marry Cristina even though 911 just happened – especially because of it. And mama was right. Cristina has provided every thing and moment that matters to me in my life,’ he wrote.

Chris then thanked his wife for helping him through the ‘covid cataclysm’ after he tested positive for COVID-19 in March.

‘This picture has me with the two mamas who shaped me at the site of the house my mother told me I would have some day and Cristina made a reality,’ Chris wrote.

The two brother’s have had playful on-air squabbles during recent interviews where Chris, a CNN host, speaks to Cuomo about the coronavirus pandemic in New York City.

In April, Chris got the upper hand when he shared an old family photo that showed Cuomo as a teenager.

‘I’m staying home for these two guys at the front,’ Chris said in reference to the image, which showed a teenage Cuomo wearing a loud pattern shirt, white bell-bottoms and dated afro-like hairstyle next to a much younger and cuter Chris.

Chris clearly enjoyed embarrassing his brother with the unflattering photo while Cuomo pretended to sign off from the interview

The governor pretended to be unable to see the embarrassing snap as he defiantly removed his microphone and said: ‘Bye, Chris.’

‘No, no, no, don’t do it. Put the mic back on. Don’t be like that,’ Chris pleaded.

‘Take the picture down,’ Cuomo replied.

Chris refused, but worked to get back on his brother’s good side by offering a heartfelt explanation for his choice.

But the Cuomo’s weren’t the only official family celebrating Mother’s Day on Sunday as President Trump shared a brief message amid a larger Twitter rant against former President Barack Obama.

He ended the rant just after 8:00 a.m. Sunday wishing everyone a ‘HAPPY MOTHER’S DAY!’

The president took a hit at the former president and his No. 2, and presumed 2020 Democratic nominee Joe Biden, for their handling of the 2009 Swine Flu outbreak.

About one year after Obama took office, the H1N1 pandemic hit the U.S. – and in October 2009 he declared the outbreak a national emergency.

Trump’s outburst is likely in response to Obama’s remarks that the Trump administration’s coronavirus response is an ‘absolute chaotic disaster.’

Trump’s more than 50-tweet rant early Sunday morning concluded just after 8:00 a.m. with a ‘HAPPY MOTHER’S DAY!’