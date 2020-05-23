Gov Cuomo defends sending patients from hospitals to nursing homes saying he was following Trump

New York Governor Andrew Cuomo has defended sending patients confirmed or suspected of having coronavirus from hospitals to nursing homes, arguing it was White House guidance.

The governor hit out at those he said were attempting to politicize the issue during his Saturday press briefing stating ‘don’t criticize state for following president policy’.

He also announced that more regions in the state could begin to reopen in the next week with mid-Hudson hitting the criteria allowing it to open Tuesday and Long Island potentially following suit by Wednesday.

New York City is to remain closed, however.

The governor announced that there were 84 new deaths from coronavirus in the state on Friday, a decline that continues to be ‘good news’.

New York Governor Andrew Cuomo told a press briefing on Saturday ‘don’t criticize state for following president policy’ after he was criticized for sending patients confirmed or suspected of having coronavirus from hospitals to nursing homes under state guidelines

It was revealed Friday that 4,300 recovering coronavirus patients were sent to New York’s already vulnerable nursing homes under the state’s guidelines. Pictured EMTs wheel a man out of the Cobble Hill Health Center nursing home in Brooklyn, New York.

The New York state daily death toll dipped below 100 for the first time since March 23 on May 17 but had jumped over 100 again over the last few days.

Cuomo has come under fire since it was revealed on Friday that 4,300 recovering coronavirus patients were sent to New York’s already vulnerable nursing homes.

The state directive, which said nursing homes could not refuse to accept patients from hospitals who had been diagnosed with COVID-19, was issued on March 25.

It was ultimately scrapped amid widespread criticism that it was accelerating the nation’s deadliest outbreak as patients went into the homes and infected more residents ultimately leading to more than 5,800 nursing and adult care facility deaths in New York.

Cuomo was pushed to comment on the policy during his Saturday briefing and he hit out at what he said were attempts to politicize the issue.

‘We’re in a political environment but I say all day long I refuse to politicize this,’ Cuomo said.

‘New York followed the president’s agency’s guidance.’