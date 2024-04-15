Government Cyber Security Market In US size is set to grow by USD 10.81 billion from 2023-2027, firewall as disruptive threat deception strategy boost the market, Technavio

NEW YORK, April 15, 2024 /PRNewswire/ — The government cyber security market in us size is estimated to grow by USD 10819.17 mn from 2023-2027, according to Technavio. The market is estimated to grow at a CAGR of 14.59% during the forecast period. The US government cybersecurity market encompasses professionals, providers, and job seekers addressing cyber-attacks, data breaches, and espionage groups like Dragonfly, Thrip, and Chafer. Cloud-based platforms and solutions, including SSO and cloud-based cybersecurity, are in demand due to economic uncertainty. DDoS attacks, human errors, and misconfigurations pose threats, necessitating data protection laws and managed services. ONB, Academia, and various organizations collaborate, offering programs and enterprise security solutions in sectors like manufacturing.

Government Cyber Security Market In US Scope Report Coverage Details Base year 2022 Historic period 2017 – 2021 Forecast period 2023-2027 Growth momentum & CAGR Accelerate at a CAGR of 14.59% Market growth 2023-2027 USD 10819.17 million Market structure Fragmented YoY growth 2022-2023 (%) 12.84 Regional analysis US Performing market contribution North America at 100% Key countries US Key companies profiled BAE Systems Plc, Cisco Systems Inc., CyberArk Software Ltd., Fortinet Inc., NXTKey Corp., SolarWinds Corp., Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Corp., Cyderes, Dell Technologies Inc., DXC Technology Co., Fortra LLC, General Dynamics Corp., International Business Machines Corp., Lockheed Martin Corp., Musarubra US LLC, Northrop Grumman Systems Corp., Proofpoint Inc., Raytheon Technologies Corp., The Boeing Co., and Trend Micro Inc.

This government cyber security market in US report extensively covers market segmentation by End-user (US intelligence community, Department of defense, Department of homeland security) Deployment (On-premises, Cloud based) Product (Services, Solutions) Geography (North America)

Market segmentation by End-user

The Government Cyber Security Market in the US continues to expand, driven by the on-premises deployment model’s growth. This model allows government organizations to maintain complete control over their cybersecurity solutions, utilizing dedicated hardware and software managed by service providers. However, the need for robust IT infrastructure and professional expertise increases the demand for cybersecurity professionals. With economic uncertainty and the rise of cyber-attacks, cybercrimes, data breaches, and cyber espionage groups like Dragonfly, Thrip, and Chafer, the market’s growth is imperative. Cloud-based platforms and cybersecurity solutions, such as Single Sign-On (SSO) and protection against DDoS attacks, offer alternatives. Yet, human errors and misconfigurations remain significant threats. Data protection laws necessitate managed services segments’ growth. IT environments, including ONB, Academia, Cyber Centre, Ignite Fredericton, Cyber Hatch, Planet Hatch, Energia, TechImpact, and The McKenna Institute, collaborate with post-secondary institutions to develop cybersecurity programs. Enterprise security solutions, including manufacturing, remain crucial in countering digital attacks.

The Government Cyber Security Market in the US encompasses solutions for advanced technologies, including AI and ML, in sectors like BFSI, IT and telecommunications, retail, travel, and energy utilities. It addresses confidential data protection, regulatory compliance, and security threats in hybrid cloud settings. Solutions include network, end-point, application, and cloud application security, secure web gateways, and IT security services against cyber threats.

Research Analysis

In the US, the Government Cyber Security Market encompasses various sectors, including Academia, Cyber Centers, and critical infrastructure in Manufacturing, Banking, Financial Services, Healthcare, IoT Market, Travel and Transportation, and Energy and Utilities. With the increasing reliance on digital technologies and remote work, this market faces escalating challenges from cyber threats and regulatory compliance demands. Enterprise security solutions are crucial in addressing these issues, particularly in Hybrid cloud settings. IoT solutions, which are integral to numerous applications, necessitate robust security measures. The market’s growth is driven by the need for data protection and digital transactions’ security in an era of heightened cyber risks.

Market Research Overview

The Government Cyber Security Market in the US is a significant and ever-evolving sector. Companies provide solutions for securing critical infrastructure, protecting sensitive data, and combating cyber threats. Cybersecurity technologies in use include cloud security, network security, identity and access management, and encryption. The market is driven by increasing threats, regulatory compliance, and the need for advanced security solutions. Key players include CyberArk, Palo Alto Networks, IBM, and Microsoft. The market is projected to grow due to the increasing adoption of cloud services, the rise of IoT devices, and the implementation of advanced security technologies. The US government invests heavily in cybersecurity, with initiatives like the Cybersecurity and Infrastructure Security Agency (CISA) and the National Cybersecurity Protection System (NCPS). The market is expected to continue its growth trajectory in the coming years.

