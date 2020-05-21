media_play

Government media authority acted as a ‘kangaroo court’ against Alan Jones

Liberal MP Craig Kelly says the Australian Media Communications Authority was “drunk with power, out of control verballing (Alan Jones) and acting as a kangaroo court” when it sanctioned Mr Jones over comments on biomass.

ACMA allege Mr Jones characterised biomass as a fossil fuel when he spoke of New Zealand’s reliance on it and coal, oil, and gas when it comes to its energy supply.

On his radio show in August 2019, Mr Jones said “when it comes to fossil fuel generation (that’s coal and oil and gas), and biomass, biomass which is dirtier I might add than Australian black coal, New Zealand gets almost 70 per cent of its energy from these things”.

“They have stitched Alan up, they have verballed Alan, they have acted as a kangaroo court,” Mr Kelly said.

Mr Kelly told Sky News host Peta Credlin biomass is actually “dirtier, it has more CO2 emissions than coal, it has more particulate emissions than coal”.

“It should have been game set and match to Alan Jones on the factual issues, yet here we have this government organisation drunk with power, out of control, verballing him and acting as a kangaroo court,” he said.

Image: News Corp Australia