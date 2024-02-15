Government of Canada and FCM Fund Municipal Climate Action Across British Columbia

VANCOUVER, BC, Feb. 15, 2024 /CNW/ – CanadaClimate change is affecting Canadians and communities across Canada. By supporting initiatives that reduce emissions and enhance resiliency, we are safeguarding our well-being as well as generating jobs and developing our clean energy future.

Federal and municipal partnerships are critical to building climate resilient communities with energy efficient buildings and accessible public transit.

Today at GLOBE Forum 2024, Julie Dabrusin, Parliamentary Secretary to the Minister of Environment and Climate Change and to the Minister of Energy and Natural Resources, on behalf of the Honourable Jonathan Wilkinson, Minister of Energy and Natural Resources, and Scott Pearce, President of the Federation of Canadian Municipalities (FCM), announced a federal investment of $917,050 through the Green Municipal Fund (GMF) to support local projects which will advance transit access and enhance sustainability at public facilities in six communities across British Columbia.

TransLink receives $249,800 for its pilot project of shared mobility services in the Metro Vancouver area. An initial trial, in partnership with other Vancouver-based transportation service providers, was successfully conducted in 2019-2020. TransLink will use this grant for a larger pilot program that will encourage 1,000 users to use alternative modes of transportation.

The cities of Delta and Nanaimo each receive $200,000 to study methods to reduce greenhouse gas emissions at various recreational and public buildings that produce the highest amount of carbon in their communities.

The City of Port Moody receives $178,400 to develop a low carbon resilience plan for 26 municipal facilities. The plan aims to enhance energy efficiency, generate emission reductions, and improve the weather resilience of targeted buildings, which include City Hall, two fire halls, and various community centres and outdoor pools.

The City of Powell River receives $68,400 to conduct a study on emission reduction strategies for its most emitting facilities, including its City Hall, recreation complexes, public works facilities, an entertainment centre, an RCMP building, and a public library. These buildings collectively emit over 600 tonnes of carbon dioxide equivalent (tCO2e) of GHG emissions annually, which constitutes more than 60 percent of the city’s corporate building emissions.

The City of Kelowna receives $20,450 to examine the viability of a geoexchange heat pump system to replace the aging mechanical system at its Station 1 Firehall.

The Green Municipal Fund (GMF), administered by the FCM, is funded through a $1.65 billion federal endowment by the Government of Canada. The GMF helps local governments switch to sustainable practices faster. Its unique mix of funding, resources and training gives municipalities the tools they need to build resiliency and reduce greenhouse gas emissions.

Quotes

“The Government of Canada is investing in municipal climate solutions in communities here in British Columbia and across the country. Today’s investment supports local projects that will make municipal buildings more efficiency and resilient while expanding green transit access in Metro Vancouver. Congratulations to our municipal partners on advancing these innovative projects across British Columbia.”

The Honourable Jonathan Wilkinson

Minister of Energy and Natural Resources

“I am pleased to announce nearly $1 million of federal support to unlock climate action in communities across British Columbia. Investments in sustainable projects across Canada, like the ones we are announcing today at the GLOBE Forum in Vancouver, will make our communities better connected and our buildings more resilient and efficient while contributing to building our shared net-zero future.”

Julie Dabrusin

Parliamentary Secretary to the Minister of Energy and Natural Resources and to the Minister of Environment and Climate Change

“The transit sector accounts for nearly a quarter of all greenhouse gas emissions and municipalities influence over half of them. It is good news that the Green Municipal Fund is further building on its 20-year track record of helping local governments and communities become more sustainable. Today, we’re supporting transit access and green initiatives at public facilities in six communities in British Columbia. Through continued strong collaboration between the federal government, municipalities and the Federation of Canadian Municipalities, we’re on the path to achieve net zero.”

Scott Pearce

FCM President

Associated links

Federation of Canadian Municipalities

Green Municipal Fund

2030 Emissions Reduction Plan: Clean Air, Strong Economy

Follow us on LinkedIn

SOURCE Natural Resources Canada

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

More

LinkedIn

WhatsApp

Email

