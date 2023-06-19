Government of Canada and FCM invest in state-of-the-art waste diversion program in Nelson, BC

NELSON, BC, June 19, 2023 /CNW/ – Canadian innovation is driving progress across the country in the fight against climate change. This includes reducing food waste and the associated emissions. The Government of Canada and the Federation of Canadian Municipalities are working together to support these innovative solutions.

That is why today the Honourable Jonathan Wilkinson, Minister of Natural Resources, and the Federation of Canadian Municipalities President, Scott Pearce, announced a $395,700 investment to the City of Nelson, B.C. to help pilot a project to evaluate food waste recyclers as an alternative method of organic waste diversion using in-home pre-treatment appliances.

Building upon a first pilot that tested the approach in 151 households, this community project will expand the use of an appliance to pre-treat household food waste to 1,100 households. This pilot will expand the test in a demographically diverse neighbourhood including mixed-income households in both multi-unit and single-family homes and include a community education effort.

If successful, the pilot will help Nelson maximize circularity and emissions reduction in its organic waste diversion program. It will help position this city as one of the first municipalities in Canada to roll out residential pre-treated organic pilot program using the pre-treatment appliance bringing multiple environmental, economic and social benefits.

A successful demonstration could also encourage uptake by other municipalities across the country considering residential organics diversion programs.

The Green Municipal Fund (GMF), administered by the Federation of Canadian Municipalities, is funded through a $1.65 billion endowment by the Government of Canada. GMF helps local governments switch to sustainable practices faster. Its unique mix of funding, resources and training gives municipalities the tools they need to build resiliency and reduce greenhouse gas emissions. By taking collective climate action, we can build communities and economies that are able to thrive for generations to come.

“Canadian innovation is helping us to address many challenges, including reducing food waste. The Government of Canada is pleased to fund this expansion of a successful and innovative pilot program on residential compost in Nelson, B.C. Congratulations to all of those involved, and thank you for your commitment to sustainability.” The Honourable Jonathan Wilkinson, Minister of Natural Resources

“Finding innovative solutions to address the ongoing climate crisis is critical for all Canadians. By supporting concrete actions, we are greening our communities and providing a better home for future generations. I applaud efforts by the City of Nelson as they help lead the way to a sustainable future.”

The Honourable Steven Guilbeault, Minister of Environment and Climate Change

“With support from the Green Municipal Fund, municipalities of all sizes are implementing smart sustainable solutions to reduce greenhouse gas emissions. Our Core funding stream continues to help municipalities like the City of Nelson start innovative projects and get them to the finish line. Today’s announcement is another example of how working together will allow Canada to reach net zero by 2050.”

Scott Pearce, FCM President

