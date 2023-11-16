Government of Canada announces over $1.1 million to grow the clean technology sector in Burnaby

This announcement was made by Minister Sajjan while attending the Burnaby Board of Trade’s 2023 Business Excellence Awards.

BURNABY, BC, Nov. 16, 2023 /CNW/ – The transition to a cleaner, more prosperous economy will require innovation to support the adoption of clean energy solutions. Canada is a world leader in hydrogen technology and know-how. As countries around the globe look to meet their net-zero emission targets by 2050, hydrogen will help position Canada as a global leader in clean renewable fuels.

Today, the Honourable Harjit S. Sajjan, Minister of Emergency Preparedness and Minister responsible for the Pacific Economic Development Agency of Canada (PacifiCan), announced funding of over $1.1 million to Burnaby-based Greenlight Innovation Corporation, a market leader in the testing equipment required to develop and manufacture hydrogen fuel cells, electrolysers, and energy storage devices.

With this funding, Greenlight will upgrade its internal business systems to improve inventory management and reduce administrative and operational costs. It is anticipated that these improvements will generate increased revenues and the create 45 new jobs.

The Minister made this announcement while attending the Burnaby Business Excellence Awards, co-presented by the Burnaby Board of Trade and the City of Burnaby. During his remarks, the Minister commended the co-hosts and attendees for helping to build a thriving business ecosystem that benefits the whole community, the B.C. economy, and that supports Canada’s transition to a greener, cleaner future.

PacifiCan is the dedicated federal regional economic development agency for British Columbia. The agency promotes growth and diversification in British Columbia’s economy by enhancing innovation, improving business competitiveness, and promoting inclusive growth.

Quotes

“As the third-largest city in B.C., Burnaby is home to a diversified local economy and thriving industry clusters – many of whom were celebrated at the Burnaby Board of Trade’s Excellence Awards today. Greenlight Innovation Corporation is an example of a local company playing a key role in delivering innovative solutions that are building a cleaner, more sustainable future. PacifiCan is a proud partner in propelling these businesses forward.”

– The Honourable Harjit S. Sajjan, Minister of Emergency Preparedness and Minister responsible for the Pacific Economic Development Agency of Canada

“Today, we invested $1.1 million in Burnaby’s Green Light Innovation, highlighting Burnaby’s role as a hub for innovation and clean energy in British Columbia. This funding will not only create high quality jobs but also boost a growing industry right in our own backyard.”

– The Honourable Terry Beech, Minister of Citizens’ Services and Member of Parliament for Burnaby North – Seymour.

“We are extremely grateful to PacifiCan for supporting the inaugural and extremely important Clean Energy Summit. Burnaby has become the central hub for clean energy businesses in the province and we look forward to building on this first summit and to continuing to grow this sector”

– Paul Holden, President and CEO, Burnaby Board of Trade

“The Management of Greenlight Innovation is grateful to have been select by Pacifican for funding on this digitization project. Investing in our internal business systems will help facilitate Greenlight’s continued growth by streamlining our internal processes as we scale our operations. Greenlight is the global leader in providing test equipment to companies developing and manufacturing fuel cells and electrolyzers, two technologies that will play a critical role in the transition away from fossil fuels to clean, renewable energy.”

– Ross Bailey, Co-founder and Managing Director, Greenlight Innovation

Quick Facts

PacifiCan provided $24,000 in funding to the Burnaby Board of Trade to support the Clean Energy Summit in June 2023 . The summit covered a broad spectrum of topics related to renewable energy, transportation and climate change mitigation.

in funding to the Burnaby Board of Trade to support the Clean Energy Summit in . The summit covered a broad spectrum of topics related to renewable energy, transportation and climate change mitigation. PacifiCan is the federal economic development agency dedicated to British Columbians. PacifiCan works with partners who are building innovative businesses, creating quality jobs and supporting inclusive growth throughout our province.

The Business Scale-up and Productivity program makes strategic investments in key economic sectors, helping innovative companies accelerate their growth and compete globally.

According to the Hydrogen Strategy for Canada report, the global hydrogen industry is expected to reach $300B by 2030.

