Government of Canada approves West Path Delivery 2023 Project

OTTAWA, ON, Nov. 30, 2022 /CNW/ – Canada is committed to addressing the concurrent crises of climate change and global energy security. The government continues to explore options for ensuring reliable, long-term access to energy supplies domestically and for our allies as we transition to net zero by 2050. Throughout this transition, we will continue to support natural resource projects that are environmentally, economically and socially responsible; include meaningful consultations with Indigenous groups; and provide jobs to Canadians.

Today, The Honourable Jonathan Wilkinson, Minister of Natural Resources, announced that after a robust assessment by the Canada Energy Regulator (CER) the Government of Canada has approved the NOVA Gas Transmission Limited (NGTL) West Path Delivery 2023 (WP2023) pipeline project with 34 binding conditions related to environmental protection, the involvement of Indigenous people in monitoring, safety and integrity, and employment and training. The project will add approximately 40 kilometres of new natural gas pipeline in southwestern Alberta to the existing 25,000-kilometre NGTL system.

Twenty-five Indigenous groups in Alberta and British Columbia participated in the CER’s Crown consultation process and several shared traditional knowledge and feedback on the project during the Commission of the CER’s hearing process. The Government of Canada remains committed to working with industry, provincial and territorial governments, and Indigenous groups to ensure the long-term competitiveness of Canada’s natural resource industries as we move toward our net-zero-by-2050 target.

Quick Facts



The WP2023 project will help meet demand in key export markets in the U.S., including Washington , Oregon and California , and enhance market access for Canadian natural gas.

, and , and enhance market access for Canadian natural gas. Construction of the project will create over 1,160 full-time jobs in Alberta and contribute roughly $180 million to Alberta’s gross domestic product.

and contribute roughly to gross domestic product. Meaningful inclusion of Indigenous Peoples in the development of natural resource projects is vital to reconciliation and to meeting energy and climate objectives that respect and protect Indigenous rights and practices.

This is the first project approved under the CER Act , where the Canada Energy Regulator is the Crown Consultation Coordinator, managing the consultation process with Indigenous groups to understand and respond to impacts to Indigenous groups.

, where the Canada Energy Regulator is the Crown Consultation Coordinator, managing the consultation process with Indigenous groups to understand and respond to impacts to Indigenous groups. During the Commission of the CER’s hearing, NGTL refined the project routing, which shortened the pipeline to just under 40 kilometres. This adjustment provided NGTL with the option to request that the CER approve the project’s construction and operation without GIC approval. However, NGTL chose to continue with the public hearing and GIC approval process.

The CER will continue to engage with Indigenous groups as part of its life-cycle oversight role on issues related to decision making, construction, operation and eventual decommissioning or abandonment.

