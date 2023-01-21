Government of Canada funds purchase of hundreds of new electric buses for Ottawa

OTTAWA, ON, Jan. 19, 2023 /CNW/ – Today, the Honourable Mona Fortier, President of the Treasury Board and Member of Parliament for Ottawa—Vanier, and His Worship Mark Sutcliffe, Mayor of the City of Ottawa, announced $350 million in federal funding to contribute towards the purchase of 350 zero-emission buses and install related charging infrastructure for Ottawa’s bus fleet.

These new electric buses will replace current diesel-powered buses in the City’s public transit fleet. The City will install the required charging infrastructure, build a new vehicle storage facility and upgrade two existing ones, and purchase other related infrastructure to maintain and operate the battery electric buses.

The electrification of vehicles is a key initiative toward the City of Ottawa’s Energy Evolution Strategy goal of reducing GHG emissions in municipal operations by 100 per cent by 2040 and demonstrates the City’s commitment to lead by example. With the gradual phase-out of diesel buses as they reach the end of their life cycle, OC Transpo is targeting a fully zero-emission bus fleet by 2036.

At its meeting on January 25, 2023, Ottawa City Council will consider the budget authority requests to begin the procurement of zero-emission OC Transpo buses and related charging infrastructure.

Public transit is key to creating sustainable economic growth and more inclusive communities. This investment will create jobs, improve user experience, reduce gridlock on our roads and help the City of Ottawa and Canada get to net-zero by 2050.

By investing in infrastructure, the Government of Canada is growing our country’s economy, building resilient communities, and building a better future for all Canadians.

Quotes

“Continued prosperity in the 21st century will depend on our ability to innovate and respond to the climate crisis. Canadian cities are rethinking their infrastructure needs to support a growing population with increasing transit needs. The Government of Canada’s significant investment in the electrification of Ottawa’s bus fleet will help the city reduce street noise, pollution, and energy costs, while simultaneously bolstering the local economy.”

The Honourable Mona Fortier, President of the Treasury Board and Member of Parliament for Ottawa—Vanier, on behalf of the Honourable Dominic LeBlanc, Minister of Intergovernmental Affairs, Infrastructure and Communities

“Any investment in public transit in Ottawa is an investment in the environment. With the new funding for our zero-emissions bus program the Government of Canada is contributing to these shared and critical priorities. These new buses will help OC Transpo continue its work towards reducing greenhouse gases and convert our fleet to zero-emission electric fuel.”

His Worship Mark Sutcliffe, Mayor of the City of Ottawa

Quick facts

The Government of Canada is contributing $350 million to this project through the Zero Emissions Transit Fund.

The $2.75-billion Zero-Emission Transit Fund is now accepting applications under the Planning and Capital streams. Eligible applicants can seek funding to help cover planning and capital costs related to electrifying school transportation and public transit systems, including the purchase of zero emission buses and related infrastructure. This Fund is closely coordinated with the Canada Infrastructure Bank’s commitment to invest $1.5 billion in zero emission buses as part of its three-year Growth Plan.

Zero-Emission Transit Fund is now accepting applications under the Planning and Capital streams. Eligible applicants can seek funding to help cover planning and capital costs related to electrifying school transportation and public transit systems, including the purchase of zero emission buses and related infrastructure. This Fund is closely coordinated with the Canada Infrastructure Bank’s commitment to invest in zero emission buses as part of its three-year Growth Plan. More information on the Zero-Emission Transit Fund, the Active Transportation Fund and the Rural Transit Solutions Fund, including details on eligibility, and how to apply for funding, can be found at the links below.

The Government of Canada is investing $14 .9 billion over the next eight years in reliable, fast, affordable, and clean public transit. This funding includes $3 billion per year in permanent, predictable federal public transit funding which will be available to support transit solutions beginning in 2026/27.

Since 2015, the Government of Canada has invested over $24.8 billion in transit projects across the country, providing Canadians with cleaner and more efficient commuting options.

These public transit investments complement Canada’s strengthened climate plan: A Healthy Environment and a Healthy Economy. The plan commits the federal government to provide permanent federal funding for public transit in support of making clean and affordable transportation available in every community.

