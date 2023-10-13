Government of Canada greening operations and supporting Indigenous businesses through clean electricity infrastructure in Canada

CALGARY, AB, Oct. 13, 2023 /CNW/ – The Government of Canada is taking meaningful action on its Greening Government Strategy commitment to power federal buildings with 100% renewable electricity and support Indigenous business by encouraging renewable electricity projects. We are leading by example by reducing greenhouse gas (GHG) emissions and aiming towards a low-carbon, climate-resilient and clean growth economy.

Today, the Honourable Jean-Yves Duclos, Minister of Public Services and Procurement, announced the Government of Canada has awarded a $4-million contract to a joint-venture between South Head Energy and Switch Power for the supply of 6,400 renewable energy certificates (RECs) annually from a new clean electricity solar farm, for a period of 20 years. The facility will support the Government of Canada’s commitment to investing in renewable energy and achieving the goal of net-zero emissions.

The companies will build a solar farm which will supply clean electricity to the Alberta electricity grid. 6,400 RECs associated with this project will be attributed to federal operations in Canada. Construction is anticipated to begin in 2024 and the solar farm will be operational by December 31, 2025. The Government of Canada is committed to purchasing clean electricity and RECs to help stimulate new clean renewable electricity infrastructure development across Canada.

Furthermore, this project will foster Indigenous business capacity in the clean electricity sector, green the electricity consumed by federally operated facilities, create new jobs and contribute to the growth of the clean electricity sector in Canada.

South Head Energy is an Indigenous-owned business, and the joint venture is registered with the Indigenous Business Directory.

Quotes

“As Canada advances towards a more sustainable, equitable and prosperous future, we are taking meaningful action to green our operations across Canada. This project ensures Indigenous businesses thrive while helping to protect our environment by investing in renewable electricity, fighting climate change, generating jobs and creating a healthier environment for future generations.”

The Honourable Jean-Yves Duclos

Minister of Public Services and Procurement

“In the era of reconciliation between Canada and Indigenous Peoples, this joint venture is proof that finding common ground is not only possible, but also demonstrates that an equality of opportunity now exists for Indigenous entities like South Head Energy Corp that wish to participate in the green energy economy.”

John Sheppard

President and Chief Executive Officer, South Head Energy

“Switch Power is thrilled to formalize our partnership with South Head Energy through the creation of an Indigenous-owned company, as we target participation in several renewable energy projects across the country. South Head brings capacity, experience, and knowledge as a sustainable energy and Indigenous organization, which aligns with our mandate around reconciliation, Indigenous and community partnerships, allowing us to strategically collaborate while generating own-source revenue for Indigenous organizations.”

Trevor White

President and Chief Executive Officer, Switch Power Corporation

Quick facts

Since electricity generated from RECs is indistinguishable from energy produced by any other source, RECs are how the generation and consumption of clean renewable electricity is tracked across the world. One REC is issued per one megawatt hour (MWh) and represents the environmental, social and economic attributes of the electricity generated.

Currently, close to 80% of electricity consumed by the Government of Canada comes from clean energy sources supplied by provincial and territorial utility grids.

comes from clean energy sources supplied by provincial and territorial utility grids. This contract is part of the larger procurement strategy to secure the equivalent of 128,000 MWh per year worth of RECs linked to new clean energy generation in Canada . This will allow the federal government to apply environmental attributes to electricity consumption in jurisdictions where new clean renewable sources are not yet available.

