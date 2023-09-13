Government of Canada Launches a Call for Proposals for the Climate-Resilient Coastal Communities Program

OTTAWA, ON , Sept. 13, 2023 /CNW/ – Coastal communities in Canada are experiencing the impacts of climate change, including sea level rise, coastal erosion and more extreme storms, flooding and wildfires. These communities face multiple, complex risks affecting their health, environment and economy.

Today, the Honourable Jonathan Wilkinson, Minister of Energy and Natural Resources, announced that up to $30 million in total funding is now available for pilot projects through the Climate-Resilient Coastal Communities (CRCC) program . This program will enable communities and businesses to work together to develop innovative solutions to address climate change and mitigate and adapt to risks in coastal regions.

The Call for Proposals launched today will fund up to 25 regional-scale pilot projects in coastal regions that take an integrated, systems-based approach to build community and economic resilience to a changing climate. The CRCC will proactively work across sectors and jurisdictions and with coastal partners, Indigenous rights-holders, communities and stakeholders to plan and coordinate actions to increase resiliency in a changing climate.

The CRCC received $41 million under the Government of Canada Adaptation Action Plan , which accompanied the release of the National Adaptation Strategy . The National Adaptation Strategy lays out an agreed-upon framework to reduce the risk of climate-related disasters, improve health outcomes, protect nature and biodiversity, build and maintain resilient infrastructure, and support a strong economy and workers. It also identifies common goals, objectives and targets to focus the efforts of governments and communities across these key areas and to help ensure future investments are targeted and effective.

Quotes

“We have seen the impacts of climate change in our communities, but especially in coastal regions. The Climate-Resilient Coastal Communities Program will spur collaborative and innovative solutions that help communities mitigate the impacts of climate change and adapt to the effects that we are already seeing. This will help to protect lives and livelihoods and build more sustainable and resilient places for Canadians to call home.”

The Honourable Jonathan Wilkinson

Minister of Energy and Natural Resources

Quick Facts

The Climate-Resilient Coastal Communities (CRCC) Call for Proposals will fund pilot projects that address key climate change impacts such as sea level rise and coastal erosion and develop an integrated approach to planning and implementing regional-scale actions to build climate resilience.

will fund pilot projects that address key climate change impacts such as sea level rise and coastal erosion and develop an integrated approach to planning and implementing regional-scale actions to build climate resilience. Projects can be located in Canada’s three coastal regions — Pacific, North and Atlantic — as well as the Great Lakes–St. Lawrence River region. Please refer to the CRCC webpage for additional information.

three coastal regions — Pacific, North and Atlantic — as well as the Great Lakes–St. Lawrence River region. Please refer to the for additional information. The CRCC program is designed to target the need for early action in coastal communities to proactively address multiple climate risks across regions and jurisdictions. The CRCC will ensure pilot projects are inclusive and involve groups most affected by climate change.

The Government of Canada also published a new report today called Good Practices for Integrated Climate Change Adaptation in Canadian Coastal Communities . This new report is designed to help inform the Call for Proposals for pilot projects and highlights effective approaches to climate change adaptation in coastal communities.

also published a new report today called This new report is designed to help inform the Call for Proposals for pilot projects and highlights effective approaches to climate change adaptation in coastal communities. The National Adaptation Strategy (NAS) was released in November 2022 for comment from provincial and territorial governments and from national Indigenous organizations. The NAS released in June 2023 reflects their feedback. The next step in its implementation is establishing bilateral action plans with provinces and territories and working with Indigenous partners through the Indigenous Climate Leadership initiative. The strategy will evolve and be updated over time as we continue to adapt to a changing climate.

