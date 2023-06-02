Government of Canada supports Synergie Économique Laurentides' project to recover plastic waste

Sainte-Adèle organization to receive financial assistance from CED to accelerate the green shift and sustainable development in Quebec’s regions.

SAINTE-ADÈLE, QC, June 2, 2023 /CNW/ – Canada Economic Development for Quebec Regions (CED)

Organizations that support businesses have a key role to play in ensuring Quebec’s economy makes the environmental transition. They seek to innovate to help businesses become more competitive and grow in a greener world.

That is why the Minister of Sport and Minister responsible for CED, the Honourable Pascale St–Onge, is today announcing a non–repayable contribution of $100,000 for Synergie Économique Laurentides (SÉL). This CED support will enable the organization to implement its project to guide businesses active in different sectors in the Laurentides region, in order to foster the recovery of plastics.

SÉL is an NPO that aims to coordinate the circular economy in the Laurentides region. It offers services to businesses such as data collection on inputs and outputs of waste material, consulting services to identify their issues, recognition of possible symbiotic connections, and coordination among businesses.

SÉL’s plastics recovery project includes analysis and mentoring services for businesses, client meetings, and awareness-raising workshops. CED’s assistance will cover the salary and expenses generated by the person responsible for the manufacturing and tourism sectors.

A sustainable, just, and more inclusive economic recovery will come, among other things, through businesses making the green transition. The Government of Canada supports SMEs by fostering sustainable development in all regions across Quebec. Adapted programs and services are available to accelerate the launch of innovative projects, the adoption of clean technologies, and the development of greener products. In this way, CED is providing concrete assistance to Quebec’s businesses, entrepreneurs, and workers so they can better position themselves and seize opportunities arising out of an economy in transition.

“The climate crisis is the greatest challenge of our times, and we must help businesses, which want to be more respectful of the environment. That is why our government is supporting Synergie Économique Laurentides in this project to reduce the environmental footprint of businesses and organizations in the Laurentides region. The entire SÉL team can be proud of their project to recover orphan plastics, which is contributing to a better future for coming generations. This project sets a wonderful example for us all!”

The Honourable Pascale St–Onge, Member of Parliament for Brome–Missisquoi, Minister of Sport and Minister responsible for CED

“As part of this major project to recover orphan plastics, CED’s financial participation makes it possible to provide personalized guidance to manufacturing businesses and recyclers in the region. It also enables us to raise awareness among players in the value chain of the importance of the circular flow of plastic waste, from sourcing responsibly to integrating recycled content.”

Anne Samson, General Manager, Synergie Économique Laurentides

According to a 2022 survey by Canadian Manufacturers & Exporters, 90% of Canadian manufacturing SMEs have not begun their transition to net–zero emissions. Yet, SMEs generate approximately 30% of Canada’s total GHG emissions.

total GHG emissions. The 2021 Speech from the Throne confirms that the fight against climate change and the green shift are priorities for the Government of Canada .

. The funding announced today has been granted under the Jobs and Growth Fund (JGF) program. This program targets businesses and economic organizations to help them prepare local economies for long–term growth. It involves strategic investments in projects aimed at reducing Canada’s environmental impact and fostering a green, resilient economy.

environmental impact and fostering a green, resilient economy. CED is a key federal partner in Quebec’s regional economic development. With its 12 regional business offices, CED accompanies businesses, supporting organizations and all regions across Quebec into tomorrow’s economy.

