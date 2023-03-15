Government of Canada supports the development and adoption of clean technologies in British Columbia

BURNABY, BC, March 15, 2023 /CNW/ – Today, the Minister of Agriculture and Agri-Food, the Honourable Marie-Claude Bibeau, while visiting Simon Fraser University in Burnaby, announced federal support for four new projects related to developing and adopting clean technology by agri-businesses in British Columbia.

With this up to nearly $1.6-million investment under the Agricultural Clean Technology (ACT) Program, farmers will be able to increase their competitiveness and reduce their carbon footprints while allowing innovators to develop new technologies with a positive environmental impact.

Minister Bibeau visited Lucent BioSciences Inc.’s laboratory at Simon Fraser University to see how the company is developing sustainable solutions for crop fertilization. Lucent Bio is receiving up to $1,333,761 under the ACT – Research and Innovation Stream to develop natural-based, nonpolluting micronutrients suitable for seed coating. This solution aims to help improve crop yields and will lead to more efficient use of fertilizer by reducing runoff of the main ingredients in most fertilizers, known as NPK (nitrogen, phosphorus, and potassium).

In addition to the funding to Lucent Bio, projects announced today under the ACT – Adoption Stream include:

up to $70,457 for B JACK Farms in Abbotsford to install a solar system and electric-powered farm equipment to reduce reliance on the electrical grid and gasoline fuel in the egg production process;

up to $108,876 for Blueberry Junction in Abbotsford to install a solar system to reduce electrical grid consumption for their blueberry operation; and

up to $61,247 for Fresh Valley Farms in Armstrong to install a solar system and an electrical pivot irrigation system on their organic farm to reduce reliance on the electrical grid and gasoline fuel usage.

With these new investments, the ACT Program has supported 11 projects in British Columbia, representing a total of up to nearly $4.9 million.

The Government of Canada continues to invest in research, development and adoption of clean technology to help the agriculture sector support a low-carbon economy, while feeding a growing population.

Quotes

“Our goal is to help the Canadian agricultural sector innovate and adopt clean technologies. This new Agricultural Clean Technology Program investment will help to reduce the sector’s greenhouse gas emissions and leverage technology to be more resilient to climate change.”

– The Honourable Marie-Claude Bibeau, Minister of Agriculture and Agri-Food

“Here in British Columbia, we continue to work closely with agri-businesses to implement clean technology into farming practices. Through investments in local projects, such as Lucent Bio’s solution that aims to help improve crop yields and utilize fertilizer more efficiently, we continue to enable the ultimate adoption of practices that will accelerate emission reductions in the agricultural sector.”

– Terry Beech, Parliamentary Secretary to the Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Finance and Member of Parliament for Burnaby North–Seymour

“We’re honoured to receive support from the Agricultural Clean Technology Program, which will advance our research and development efforts in sustainable crop nutrition solutions. The natural and climate-positive seed coating that we are developing with this grant has the potential to improve crop yields while reducing the environmental impact that current synthetic polymer coatings have. At Lucent BioSciences, we’re fully committed to building a more sustainable agricultural sector through innovation.”

– Michael Riedijk, CEO, Lucent BioSciences Inc.

Quick Facts

As part of the Strengthened Climate Plan and the Emissions Reduction Plan , the Government of Canada has committed over $1.5 billion to accelerate the agricultural sector’s progress on reducing emissions and to remain a global leader in sustainable agriculture. This includes $495.7 million for the Agricultural Clean Technology (ACT) Program.

Projects and final funding are subject to the negotiation of contribution agreements.

Through the recently expanded ACT Program, it is anticipated that greenhouse gas emissions will be reduced by up to 0.8 megaton each year as a result of fuel switching and decreased fuel consumption.

