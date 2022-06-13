Government of Canada to support the world's most sustainable potash mine in Saskatchewan

Partnership with BHP will advance the development of a world-leading low-emissions potash mine and bring strong economic benefits to the region while supporting Indigenous communities

SASKATOON, SK, June 13, 2022 /CNW/ – Canada’s mining ecosystem is founded on maximizing the benefits of our natural resources and adding value in vital supply chains, such as agriculture. By investing in Canada’s critical minerals, we are creating well-paying jobs, strengthening our economy and supporting global agriculture producers while contributing to a greener future.

Today, the Honourable François-Philippe Champagne, Minister of Innovation, Science and Industry, alongside the Honourable Marie-Claude Bibeau, Minister of Agriculture and Agri-Food, announced that the Government of Canada will support and enhance BHP‘s effort to advance the development of its world-leading low emissions potash mine. Through this project, BHP will significantly minimize the carbon footprint of the mine, improve worker safety and implement technology to further reduce emissions from mine operations. This is the first new major potash project in Canada in over 50 years.

This project will ensure Canada remains a global leader in both potash production and sustainable mining. It will also provide critical environmental benefits and long-term benefits for the people of Saskatchewan by securing well-paying jobs, supporting Indigenous communities through employment and economic opportunities, and cementing Canada’s leadership position in potash production. BHP has signed opportunities agreements with six First Nations, which are the first of their kind in southern Saskatchewan and in the potash industry.

This mine, which will be developed in Jansen, Saskatchewan, is a major step forward and is expected to generate the lowest direct on-site emissions intensity of any potash mine.

“Today’s announcement shows that our government is always ready to support the hard-working people of Saskatchewan and the mining and agricultural sectors of Canada. We know how critical potash is for our country when it comes to food security, and that’s why we are pleased to partner with BHP on this very ambitious project that will bring strong economic benefits to Saskatchewan, while also helping cement Canada’s mining industry as the best in the world as we pivot toward a zero-emissions future.”

– The Honourable François-Philippe Champagne, Minister of Innovation, Science and Industry

“It is essential that agricultural producers in Canada and around the world have access to the inputs that ensure their productivity. Our government’s investment in the world’s greenest potash mining facility will help our farmers feed a growing world population. It will also solidify our country’s position as a major fertilizer producer and our reputation as a trusted exporter.”– The Honourable Marie-Claude Bibeau, Minister of Agriculture and Agri-Food

“The demand for potash will continue to grow due to a need to increase crop yields to feed a growing population. Canada has some of the best potash deposits in the world, along with a great skill base and strength in resource development. We know that being successful is not just about what you mine but also about how you mine, and we take this responsibility seriously. Our work here in Saskatchewan on Jansen Stage 1 is setting a new standard for potash—not just for Canada, but around the globe. BHP is honoured and excited to partner with the government, Indigenous peoples and the people of Saskatchewan to create a mine that will use the latest technology to deliver a productive, efficient and sustainable operation that will have benefits for our employees and communities, and value for BHP and Canada for decades to come.”

– Ragnar Udd, President Minerals Americas, BHP

BHP is headquartered in Melbourne, Australia , and BHP Canada Inc., based in Saskatoon, Saskatchewan , is a subsidiary that was incorporated in 2015.

, and BHP Canada Inc., based in , is a subsidiary that was incorporated in 2015. Potash represents an essential input in supporting agricultural production. It is considered a critical mineral on the federal government’s critical minerals list.

This proposed project will provide contracting opportunities to Indigenous businesses in Saskatchewan .

. BHP will invest more than $7.5 billion in Jansen Stage 1.

in Jansen Stage 1. BHP anticipates the mine to be operational by 2027, with an initial production capacity of 4.3 to 4.5 million tonnes of potash per year, increasing Canada’s production of this critical mineral by nearly 22%.

