Government puts curbs on exports of diagnostic kits with immediate effect – Times of India
NEW DELHI: The government on Saturday put curbs on exports of diagnostic kits with a view to discourage shipments amid the coronavirus outbreak.
Coronavirus cases continue to spike: Live updates
“The export of diagnostic kits (diagnostic or laboratory reagents on a backing, preparation diagnostic or laboratory reagents) … is restricted with immediate effect,” the Directorate General of Foreign Trade (DGFT) said in a notification.
The move would help in dealing with the Covid-19 crisis as these kits are required for testing of patients.
More on Covid-19
Coronavirus cases continue to spike: Live updates
“The export of diagnostic kits (diagnostic or laboratory reagents on a backing, preparation diagnostic or laboratory reagents) … is restricted with immediate effect,” the Directorate General of Foreign Trade (DGFT) said in a notification.
The move would help in dealing with the Covid-19 crisis as these kits are required for testing of patients.
More on Covid-19
Earlier, exports of these products were allowed without any restrictions. Putting them under the restricted category would mean that an exporter will now require a licence from the DGFT for outbound shipments.
Check your website health in 5 minutes with SEMrush SEO Audit Tool