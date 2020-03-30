Govt releases ₹10,000 crore for VRS payments of BSNL, MTNL

The government on Monday said that it has released around ₹10,000 crore for making payments to employees of Bharat Sanchar Nigam Ltd (BSNL) and Mahanagar Telephone Nigam Ltd (MTNL) towards the VRS, leave encashment, EPF and other related payments.

BSNL and MTNL are working diligently to make payments to their employees who have recently opted for VRS. BSNL has released ₹4,100 crore exgratia payment on Friday and ₹4,900 crore for leave encashment on Monday, it said.

Similarly, MTNL has also released ₹1,050 crore towards payment of leave encashment, EPF, CPF and gratuity.

Over 78,300 BSNL employees and 14,378 at MTNL had opted for VRS.

Ravi Shankar Prasad, Minister of Communications, conducted a review meeting through video conferencing with each State where Secretary (Telecom), CMDs of BSNL and MTNL, Secretary (Posts) and DG (Posts) were present.

At the State level, CGM (BSNL), DDG (DoT) and CPMGs were also present.

“It was emphasised upon that posts and telecom are essential services and they must be maintained without any interruption. DDG, DoT present at all the State headquarters are also asked to coordinate with corresponding State governments for resolving their issues with other telecom operators like Airtel, RJio and Vodafone Idea,” a government statement said.

It was also instructed that full cooperation and assistance should be extended to all State governments for maintaining their communication network. Also their emergency requirements for establishing and maintaining helplines/ IVR systems, control rooms, hospitals, ambulance services should be taken up on priority.

The Minister noted that Aadhaar-enabled payment system which enables any individual to get payment from any bank at their doorstep should be implemented with full force and vigour. Similarly, working of postal ATMs should be ensured to allow continuation of essential services to the common people.

“Several States which are implementing DBT and cash delivery at the doorstep for various State government welfare schemes like Widow and Old-age pension should implement these schemes within the stipulated time frame,” it added.