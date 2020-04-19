Govt revises order, stops sale of non-essential items | India News – Times of India

NEW DELHI: The home ministry did a U-turn on sale of non-essential items such has electronics via e-commerce companies by ordering exclusion of the clause allowing the same starting tomorrow, from the consolidated lockdown guidelines issued on April 15.The delivery of essential items such as groceries and hygiene products by e-commerce companies will however continue as per Clause 13 of the guidelines that allows all facilities involved in wholesale and retail of essential goods including local stores, large brick-and-mortar stores and e-commerce companies to operate, while ensuring strict social distancing, without any restriction on their timing of opening and closure.In an order issued on Sunday, the home secretary, in his capacity as chairperson of the National Executive Committee, excluded from the consolidated MHA guidelines the sub-clause allowing e-commerce companies to function and also their vehicles to ply with necessary permissions.

The U-turn by the home ministry on allowing e-commerce companies to sell non-essential items like electronics etc comes even as some companies like Flipkart had started accepting advance orders for phones, tablets and TVs. However since these were to be delivered only from April 20, the e-commerce companies may now have to refund the accepted orders.

Sources said a key reason for the government rethink on allowing e-commerce companies to sell and deliver non-essential items may have to do with objections from local traders dealing in these items, who are not allowed under the revised guidelines to open their shops. It was seen as discriminatory to allow e-commerce companies to sell non-essentials while barring local shops/stores from doing the same. The Congress too yesterday objected to this alleged discrimination between local traders and e-commerce companies and asked home ministry to clarify its order on e-commerce companies.

Sources even pointed to concerns within the government regarding adherence to safety and social distancing norms during delivery, especially in the wake of a recent case in Delhi involving a pizza delivery person who tested positive for Covid-19 and led to 72 families in the area where he was delivering, being placed under home quarantine.

“It’s a dynamic situation and the guidelines are revised as the situation demands,” said a senior government officer.

Confederation of All-India Traders (CAIT) Secretary General Praveen Khandelwal on Sunday welcomed the new MHA order saying that it was in acknowledgement of CAIT’s objections that it had excluded the permission granted earlier to e-commerce companies to trade in non-essential goods.