Jimmys Post

Govt uncertain on lockdown criteria, has no exit strategy: Sonia Gandhi at opposition meet | India News – Times of India

Govt uncertain on lockdown criteria, has no exit strategy: Sonia Gandhi at opposition meet | India News – Times of India

NEW DELHI: Accusing the BJP government of being “uncertain” about the criteria for lockdowns in the country due to the Covid-19 pandemic, Congress president Sonia Gandhi on Friday said that the government does not have any exit strategy.
Sonia Gandhi was addressing a meeting of opposition parties convened to discuss the plight of migrants due to the lockdown and the dilution of labour laws in some states.
Attacking the government, the Congress chief said the migrants and 13 crore families in the bottom half of population have been cruelly ignored.
“PM’s grand Rs 20 lakh crore package has turned out to be cruel joke on the country,” she further said.
Saying the government has embarked on a wild adventure of so-called reforms including grand clearance sale of PSUs and repeal of labour laws, she said there is no pretence of consultation with stakeholders or any debate in Parliament.
“We deplore these unilateral moves of the government,” the Congress president said.
She further accused the Modi government of having forgotten the “spirit of federalism” and said there is no indication either if Parliament or standing committees will be summoned to meet.
The meeting via a video conference was attended by leaders of several opposition parties.
The opposition has been criticising the Modi government over its handling of the migrant crisis in the country.

Source link

admin

Related News

Australia issues joint statement with UK and Canada condemning China’s security laws in Hong Kong 

Australia issues joint statement with UK and Canada condemning China’s security laws in Hong Kong 

Australia has joined the UK and Canada in expressing ‘deep concern’ over China‘s proposed Hong Kong security laws, which they say will undermine the city’s

Coronavirus Outbreak LIVE Updates: 596 people test coronavirus positive in Delhi in last 24 hours; total 12,910 cases in National Capital

Coronavirus Outbreak LIVE Updates: 596 people test coronavirus positive in Delhi in last 24 hours; total 12,910 cases in National Capital

Coronavirus Outbreak LATEST Updates: The Delhi International airport authority has said that all flights, for the time being, will fly from Terminal T3. The flight services

Queensland Emerald baby left seriously brain damaged and will never walk and talk after eating mango

Queensland Emerald baby left seriously brain damaged and will never walk and talk after eating mango

An eight-month-old baby is severely brain damaged and will never walk or talk again after choking on a piece of mango. Mother-of-two Stephanie Johnson was feeding

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *