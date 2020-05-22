Govt uncertain on lockdown criteria, has no exit strategy: Sonia Gandhi at opposition meet | India News – Times of India

NEW DELHI: Accusing the BJP government of being “uncertain” about the criteria for lockdowns in the country due to the Covid-19 pandemic, Congress president Sonia Gandhi on Friday said that the government does not have any exit strategy.
Sonia Gandhi was addressing a meeting of opposition parties convened to discuss the plight of migrants due to the lockdown and the dilution of labour laws in some states.
Attacking the government, the Congress chief said the migrants and 13 crore families in the bottom half of population have been cruelly ignored.
“PM’s grand Rs 20 lakh crore package has turned out to be cruel joke on the country,” she further said.
Saying the government has embarked on a wild adventure of so-called reforms including grand clearance sale of PSUs and repeal of labour laws, she said there is no pretence of consultation with stakeholders or any debate in Parliament.
“We deplore these unilateral moves of the government,” the Congress president said.
She further accused the Modi government of having forgotten the “spirit of federalism” and said there is no indication either if Parliament or standing committees will be summoned to meet.
The meeting via a video conference was attended by leaders of several opposition parties.
The opposition has been criticising the Modi government over its handling of the migrant crisis in the country.
Sonia Gandhi was addressing a meeting of opposition parties convened to discuss the plight of migrants due to the lockdown and the dilution of labour laws in some states.
Attacking the government, the Congress chief said the migrants and 13 crore families in the bottom half of population have been cruelly ignored.
“PM’s grand Rs 20 lakh crore package has turned out to be cruel joke on the country,” she further said.
Saying the government has embarked on a wild adventure of so-called reforms including grand clearance sale of PSUs and repeal of labour laws, she said there is no pretence of consultation with stakeholders or any debate in Parliament.
“We deplore these unilateral moves of the government,” the Congress president said.
She further accused the Modi government of having forgotten the “spirit of federalism” and said there is no indication either if Parliament or standing committees will be summoned to meet.
The meeting via a video conference was attended by leaders of several opposition parties.
The opposition has been criticising the Modi government over its handling of the migrant crisis in the country.