GPS cyberattack falsely placed UK warship near Russian naval base

HMS Defender (front) and HNMLS Eversten (rear) moored in Odessa, Ukraine on 18 June Konstantin Sazonchik/ITAR-TASS News Agency/Alamy

The recent naval dispute between Russia and the UK in the Black Sea may have involved a cyberattack as well as conventional weaponry, an analysis of vessel tracking data has found.

Yesterday, Russia claimed to have fired “warning shots” at the UK Royal Navy destroyer HMS Defender for being inside “Russian waters”, although the UK Ministry of Defence denies any shots were fired at the Defender or that the ship was in such waters. The event …