GPS software boost lets smartphones pinpoint location to within 20 cm

The software that allows smartphones to locate themselves is generally accurate only to within a few metres, but UK start-up Naurt claims its software can locate a device to within 20 centimetres

Technology



4 January 2022

By David Hambling

Satellite navigation software allows smartphones to determine their location

Radoslav Zilinsky/Getty Images

It is possible to improve the accuracy of satellite navigation software so it pinpoints a location on Earth to within tens of centimetres without the need for new hardware, says a UK-based start-up.

Software that handles signals from global navigation satellite systems (GNSS) – such as the US government’s GPS or the EU’s Galileo – is ubiquitous in smartphones and other devices. But it only determines location to within a few metres.

“We have created the world’s first platform that is able …

